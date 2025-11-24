Deion Sanders departure rumors shut down by major college football program’s decision
Florida State announced on Sunday that Mike Norvell will remain the Seminoles’ head coach through at least the 2026 season.
The university’s statement — issued jointly by FSU President Richard McCullough, Athletic Director Michael Alford and Board of Trustees leadership — said the parties are “in complete agreement that changes are needed” to return the program to championship standards.
Norvell has pledged to lead that work, noting that he is "fully committed to this program and our shared goals."
The decision came two days after a 21-11 loss at NC State that dropped Florida State to 5-6 on the season and intensified scrutiny of the program's direction.
Leading up to the decision, there was speculation that Deion Sanders could replace Norvell at Florida State, given Sanders's FSU alumni status and Colorado’s struggles in 2025.
Those rumors have now been extinguished in a single move.
“Coach Prime” played at Florida State (1985–1988) and is a Pro and College Football Hall of Fame.
His coaching rise began in high school and prep programs before Jackson State and then Colorado.
At Jackson State, he rebuilt the program's visibility; at Colorado, he was hired in December 2022 and produced a dramatic national spotlight in Year 1 and a 9-4 season in 2024 before Colorado’s decline this season (3-8 overall; 1-7 in Big 12).
In March, Sanders signed a five-year extension with Colorado reported at $54 million running through the 2029 season.
The deal placed him among the highest-paid coaches in college football and included a substantial buyout structure that would make an early departure costly for either side.
FSU’s choice to retain Norvell immediately closes the window on the Sanders speculation and signals the university wants an internal overhaul rather than a coaching change.
As for Colorado, Sanders’ contract and recent on-field decline raise questions about long-term fit and whether the school will recommit to him through the buyout window.