$9 million college football coach listed as potential coordinator for James Franklin
On Monday, Virginia Tech confirmed what many in college football had anticipated: James Franklin, the architect of Penn State’s recent national ascent, is the Hokies’ new head coach.
Franklin arrives with a resume that includes more than 120 career wins, notably a .698 winning percentage with the Nittany Lions, a 2016 Big Ten title, and a 2024 College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.
His Penn State teams were built on recruiting momentum and a physical, disciplined identity, hallmarks that were central to Virginia Tech’s pitch to make Franklin the face of its next era.
Immediately after the hire, attention turned to staff construction.
Recent reports now indicate that Jim Knowles, Penn State’s defensive coordinator, has emerged as a prime candidate to follow Franklin to Blacksburg.
Knowles is a veteran coordinator with over 37 years of college coaching experience, including six years as the head coach at Cornell, along with high-profile stops as a DC at Ohio State (2022-24), Oklahoma State (2018-21), Duke (2011-17), and Western Michigan (1997-2002).
Over four seasons split between Ohio State and Oklahoma State, Knowles’ defenses rank first nationally in total defense (284.8), second in scoring defense (15.7), and third down efficiency (30.5%).
Knowles won a National Championship with the Buckeyes last season, leading a defense that ranked first nationally in scoring defense, total defense, yards allowed per play, touchdowns allowed per play, and opponents' touchdowns scored in the red zone.
He joined Penn State this season on a three-year deal worth roughly $3.1 million per year — a contract that placed him among the highest-paid assistants in the sport.
Beyond logistics, the Franklin hire and the Knowles rumors signal that Power Five programs are willing to invest heavily not only in head coaches but also in elite coordinators to compete right away.
For Penn State, the loss of a head coach triggers difficult decisions about retaining top assistants whose market value has surged.
For Virginia Tech, landing Franklin — and potentially bringing a defensive architect like Knowles — would accelerate a strategic reset aimed at national relevance.