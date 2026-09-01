ACC Announces First Conference Honors of the 2026 College Football Season

While many conferences are yet to get underway, the ACC had a busy enough Week 0 slate (five teams, playing in four games) that the conference awarded its initial round of weekly honors. Even while its most notable (and arguably overhyped) team out of action, The ACC named a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, linebacker, defensive back, specialist, and rookie of the week.

QB of the Week

Virginia QB Beau Pribula drew the nod as the conference's QB of the week, off of UVA's 34-8 thumping of North Carolina State. Pribula, who transferred in from Missouri, showed off his dual-threat skills impressively in that game, passing for 155 yards and rushing for 110 more yards. So dominant was the Cavaliers' performance that Pribula only needed to throw 11 passes to lead the victory.

Other Cavalier Award Winners

Virginia's Monroe Mills claimed the offensive lineman of the week honors, as he helped Virginia roll up 413 yards of offense in their easy win. A seventh-year player, Mills sat out last season at Virginia due to injury, but has previously played at Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Louisville.

The Cavailers also claimed the defensive back of the week (Brandyn Hillman) and specialist of the week (kicker Will Bettridge)(. Hillman had an interception and forced a fumble in helping hold NC State to just 168 yards of offense and eight points. Bettridge made a pair of 40+ yard field goals and thus personally outscored the Wolfpack.

North Carolina Award Winners

Bill Belichick's Tar Heels pulled a Week 0 upset and gained two accolades from the ACC. ( Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Off their 15-10 upset of TCU, North Carolina had a pair of Week 0 honorees. Both starred on defense, as Xavier Lewis was defensive lineman of the week and Derek McDonald was linebacker of the week.

Lewis had 4.5 tackles for loss and a pair of QB sacks and was awarded Most Valuable Player honors for the game. McDonald, who transferred in from Syracuse, had 11 tackles to help key the upset.

Two Stanford Winners and a Florida State winner

Stanford contributed the running back of the week, with Micah Ford gaining 99 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Ford was the only running back to score multiple touchdowns in Week 0. He was joined on the honors list by Atticus Joseph, the league's rookie of the week off 52 yards on four receptions, including a touchdown, in the 37-27 win.

Florida State wasn't the sharpest in a 34-17 win over New Mexico State, but it wasn't Samuel Singleton's fault. He was named receiver of the week after four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Singleton added 42 rushing yards and another score and 68 kick return yards in a solid performance.