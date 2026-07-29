ACC, Big 12 Programs Emerging For Nation’s No. 10 QB Prospect

There's always room for a quality quarterback in college football.

Teams fawn over top quarterback prospects every single year. For the most part, commitments come after programs put in the work.

That means establishing early relationships, constantly staying in communication, and getting recruits to campus to show them what you have to offer in person.

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The effort now is what might pay off in the future. With a frantic summer in the books, most programs around the country have made headway on their 2027 classes, allowing them to look into recruits down the line.

Four-star quarterback and rising junior, Tommy Devany, is quickly becoming a coveted prospect for teams out of the ACC and Big 12.

Four-Star QB Names 3 Teams Standing Out Early

Devany has seen his recruitment grow to nine programs this offseason.

So far, Utah has caught his attention, but Cal and Arizona State are also making a push, Devany shared in an interview with Rivals' Brandon Huffman.

Devany visited all three programs in recent months, along with LSU, which has yet to offer.

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A bunch of schools came out to watch Devany throw back in the spring, including Oklahoma, Stanford, UCLA, Washington State, and Cincinnati.

There is one program that Devany is waiting on, as he's always wanted to play for Ole Miss.

“I would love if Ole Miss offered, that’s my dream school,” Devany said in the interview.

At this stage, Utah might be the team to beat.

During his sophomore season at Buchanan High School, Devany completed 175/282 passes for 2,408 yards with 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He added 150 yards and 3 more scores on the ground.

Devany led his team to an 8-4 record and a playoff appearance. He threw for 200+ yards in five games, including a season-high 20/31 passing for 308 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 30-20 victory against Clovis North High School.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 106 overall prospect, the No. 10 QB, and the No. 6 recruit in California in the 2028 class, according to Rivals.

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