Popular College Football Program Facing Alarming Quarterback Situation

College football is all about the fans. Without the tens of thousands of screaming faces each Saturday, this sport wouldn't be what it is today.

Some teams around the country just tend to have the fan appeal, gaining the favor of supporters both near and far.

A decent portion of college football fans have other teams they root for each year, even if that program might not be their main source of admiration.

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There aren't many programs in the FBS that are more beloved than the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After all, what's not to like? From the scenery, to the uniforms, and the history of high-octane offensive attacks, the Rainbow Warriors have a little bit of eveything.

Former star quarterback Timmy Chang has been working to turn Hawaii back around since 2022. Chang is coming off his best season with the Rainbow Warriors, posting a 9-4 record and a victory over Cal in the Hawaii Bowl.

Despite the success a year ago, Hawaii is facing a delicate situation ahead of the upcoming season.

Hawaii Down To 2 Quarterbacks After Dismissing Three-Star Signee

Nov 21, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors head coach Timmy Chang talks toward a player after a play against the UNLV Rebels during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this week, the Rainbow Warriors dismissed true freshman quarterback Maika Eugenio from the program due to personal and team issues, per KHON2 News' Rob DeMello.

Eugenio's late departure leaves Hawaii with just two scholarship quarterbacks; redshirt sophomore Micah Alejado and redshirt freshman BjornJurgensen. According to the report, the team also plans to utilize true freshman Hazyn Botelho at the position, who played mostly wide receiver as a senior in high school.

Luckily for the Rainbow Warriors, Alejado developed into an absolute star as a true freshman, completing 285/430 passes for 3,106 yards with 24 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. Alejado established new school and Mountain West records for touchdown passes in a single season.

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Alejado is the man who runs the show. However, football is a physical sport, and staying injury-free takes a bit of chance.

Just last season, Alejado missed multiple games due to an ankle injury, and wasn't fully healthy in a few others. He also didn't participate in spring practice while continuing to recover.

Hawaii won both of the contests that Alejado couldn't play in. However, those games were early in the year, as the Rainbow Warriors took down overmatched Sam Houston State and Portland State.

The schedule is tougher this fall as Hawaii won't face an FCS opponent. The Rainbow Warriors will play four of their six games on the road from October 10 to November 21, including back-to-back contests away from home against Northern Illinois and UTEP.

If the Rainbow Warriors were forced to play a backup quarterback, they practically have zero experience.

Jurgensen was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class, signing with Virginia out of high school. He didn't see any action in his lone season with the Cavaliers.

Based on Botelho's social media, he was preparing to play wide receiver just earlier this month. It's hard to imagine the Rainbow Warriors will be able to rely on him in a pinch.

Hawaii opens its season against Stanford on Saturday, August 29.

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