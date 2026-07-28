Greg McElroy Identifies College Football's Top Quarterback Battles Before 2026 Season

The 2026 college football season is right around the corner.

While one of the many beautiful things about the sport is that any team can win on any Saturday, having a quarterback you believe in makes things a lot easier.

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By this point in the calendar, the majority of starting quarterbattle battles around the country have been decided.

With that being said, there are still a few competitions that will continue with most teams kicking off preseason practice over the next few days.

Former national champion signal-caller turned analyst, Greg McElroy, recently took a look at some of the top jobs that remain up for grabs.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) throws near running back Chris Johnson Jr (16) during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson will finally have a new face at quarterback with Kade Clubnik moving on after starting for the past three seasons. The Tigers didn't go out and pursue a transfer, they're relying on homegrown talent.

Redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds are the names to know.

“Clemson has not had a big-time quarterback competition in quite a while," McElroy said. "They’ve had a bit of a succession plan, a little bit like a monarchy. … Dabo Swinney has been about as clear as it gets; the job is Vizzina’s to lose."

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"He’s a fourth-year guy with one career start, north of 100 passing attempts, where he sat and waited behind Klubnik. He knows, and he’s waited his entire career for this," McElroy added.

Vizzina's experience and time in the system are important aspects to consider.

"It's Chris Vizzina. I don't think it's particularly close," McElroy said.

Alabama Crimson Tide

April 11, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Austin Mack prepares to take a snap at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama A Day scrimmage. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama might have been caught a little by surprise this offseason, as first-year starter Ty Simpson declared early for the NFL Draft and was selected in the first round.

That leaves redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell waiting in the wings.

"Austin Mack against Keelon Russell, and one of the biggest brands in the sport trying to replace a first-round pick because Ty Simpson is gone off to the NFL, and somebody has got to be the quarterback at maybe the most scrutinized address in college football," McElroy said.

Mack signed with DeBoer when he was at Washington and followed him to Alabama. He's got more experience, but Russell was a consensus five-star prospect coming out of high school.

McElroy believes that both players will get game reps to begin the year, with the Crimson Tide locking in a solo starter before facing Florida State.

“Here’s my call. I think Mack and Russell will both play the first couple weeks, and then Alabama will lock in on one for that Florida State game in Week 3,” McElroy said.

“So DeBoer gets two live games to answer a question that no amount of practice was ever going to answer, and his deadline is that revenge game," McElroy continued. "The winner inherits Alabama, the loser becomes one of the better backup quarterbacks in America, which is a job that about 15 other programs would kill for right now."

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee failed to land a top transfer quarterback following the NCAA's decision to deny Joey Aguilar's waiver for another season. The Volunteers did bring in former Colorado signal-caller Ryan Staub, but he's only started two games in three years.

The competition appears to be between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon.

"This is one of the more unpredictable quarterback rooms in the country," McElroy said.

In the end, the Volunteers could go with the quarterback who offers a higher ceiling, which is Brandon.

"I think it's going to be Faizon Brandon, and the logic is pretty simple," McElroy said. "Look at what you're actually choosing between; you've got a redshirt freshman with 69 career passing yards, you've got a transfer with two starts in three years, and you've got the No. 3 player in America."

"When the gap between your floor and your ceiling is that wide, you don’t play for the floor," McElroy added. "Nobody in that room has proven they can go and win you the SEC, so you get and get the guy that might."

Florida Gators

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo (12) works during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New head coach Jon Sumrall is still ironing out Florida's quarterback situation as the program goes into fall camp. The two contenders the Gators are evaluating are redshirt sophomore Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr.

Regardless of how it turns out, the room looks a lot different with DJ Lagway off to Baylor.

"It's down right now to Aaron Philo and Tramel Jones. Philo transferred in from Georgia Tech," McElroy said. "He has the built-in edge for a very specific reason; offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner had that same job calling plays for Philo and company last year at Georgia Tech, so Philo isn't learning the offense, he's the offense's carry-on luggage."

Though Jones Jr. outplayed Philo at different points of the spring, the latter has experience going in his favor. Philo played for Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner at Georgia Tech last season.

“My call right now, I lean Philo,” McElroy said. “I’m going to hold on to that loosely, but I want to be straight with you about why. Every structural advantage in this thing kind of belongs to Philo. He knows the words, he knows the reads, he knows the offense for this coordinator."

Despite Philo's advantages, McElroy still sees a path where Jones Jr. comes out on top.

"But familiarity is a head start. It’s not the finish line," McElroy said. "And the guy who actually played better in the spring? That was Tramell Jones."

"So would not even be a little bit surprised if Jones takes this job outright, but Florida gutted the building to the studs and rebuilt every room in it, they just haven't necessarily decided who is going to drive this yet," McElroy added.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenny Dillingham guided Arizona State to the College Football Playoff just two years ago. However, the program took a step back in 2025 with star quarterback Sam Leavitt limited to seven games.

Leavitt and the Sun Devils parted ways this offseason, with the program bringing in Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley and Michigan transfer Mikey Keene, alongside four-star Jake Fette. Returning redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer rounds out the room.

“The reason this one matters is Dillingham himself," McElroy said. "This guy has got fingerprints on Jordan Travis, Bo Nix and Sam Leavitt. He’s one of the better quarterback developers working in the sport right now. Right now, he’s got four different guys to choose from."

Boley is still pretty young, and he threw 12 interceptions last season. With that being said, McElroy noticed how much Dillingham prioritized him in the portal.

Dillingham recruited Boley out of high school and now the two are reunited in Tempe.

"My call right now, I think it's going to be Cutter Boley... He said he'll wait until the first week of the season if he has to, so he’s leaving himself all the room in the world," McElroy said. "I still think it’s Boley.”

If Boley makes a leap, the Sun Devils could be right back in the conversation for a playoff spot.

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