Nation’s No. 1 Uncommitted CB Snubs Two Major College Football Programs

While Independence Day wrapped up over a week ago, there are still more fireworks to come throughout July.

With football so close you can nearly smell it, a large crop of uncommitted recruits are making their decisions before the 2026 season kicks off.

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The summer has delivered a few wild moments, along with some surprises on the recruiting trail.

The action isn't over just yet, as one of the most highly-regarded defensive backs went off the board over the summer.

Four-Star CB Censere Gaylord Spurns Georgia, Georgia Tech In Favor Of Washington

IMG Academy defensive back Censere Gaylord (#21). IMG Academy held a media day practice on Friday, Aug. 1st, 2025 in Bradenton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, four-star cornerback Censere Gaylord announced his much-awaited decision.

Gaylord committed to the Washington Huskies over the Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This wasn't a major shock because the move puts Gaylord back on the West Coast, and closer to his home state of California.

Though the rising senior has spent the majority of his prep career in the Sunshine State, he played one season at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California.

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Gaylord was the top remaining uncommitted cornerback in the 2027 class. He instantly becomes the highest-ranked recruit among Washington's 24 pledges.

While this is a big win for the Huskies, Gaylord's decision came at the expense of the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets.

In somewhat of an eye-raiser, Georgia has yet to secure a defensive back in the cycle. Head coach Kirby Smart does have his program in the mix for top-100 safety Ta'Shawn Poole, who is set to decide at the end of the week.

The Bulldogs are also in the hunt for four-star safety Seth Williams and four-star safety Adryan Cole.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has landed three-star cornerback MJ Burnett and three-star safety Larry Moon III. Maybe it's a footnote now, but Gaylord and Moon III are teammates at IMG Academy.

The Yellow Jackets did host three-star cornerback Akedran Crumel for an official visit last month. However, Crumel appears to be trending towards fellow ACC program North Carolina State.

During his junior season, Gaylord totaled 22 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 5 pass deflections, and 4 interceptions. He's racked up eight interceptions over the last three years.

The 6-foot-0, 165-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 165 overall prospect, the No. 19 CB, and the No. 19 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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