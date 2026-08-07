Paul Finebaum Sets the Minimum Standard for Kalen DeBoer to Avoid Getting Fired

The Alabama Crimson Tide are used to being at the top of college football.

For nearly two decades, the path to the national championship essentially ran through Tuscaloosa with the legendary Nick Saban at the helm.

Alabama hasn't necessarily fallen off a cliff under third-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide are 20-8 overall and made a College Football Playoff appearance in DeBoer's first two years on the job.

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At the same time, there's a certain standard and a vision that Alabama is supposed to uphold. The Crimson Tide haven't performed like the unstoppable giant we've watched since 2007 in DeBoer's short tenure.

The Crimson Tide faithful are one of a kind, and expectations will always be sky-high around the program. That means even with DeBoer's early success, he could find his way onto the hot seat if Alabama doesn't make another jump in 2026.

Paul Finebaum Names 3 Things Kalen DeBoer Must Avoid To Dodge Hot Seat

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Paul Finebaum in attendance of the Mississippi Rebels against the Miami Hurricanes in the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN talking head Paul Finebaum loves to babble about the SEC.

With the season right around the corner, Finebaum is warming up his lips for what is sure to be a long year.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Finebaum took a stab at DeBoer, questioning whether he's the first "AI-Generated" head coach. The dig came after DeBoer didn't show much emotion when asked about Alabama's preseason ranking and national skepticism in a media availability earlier this month.

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Finebaum went on to name three things that DeBoer must avoid to dodge the hot seat and remain Alabama's head coach.

To start off, DeBoer can't afford for the Crimson Tide to miss the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years.

"Well, first of all, if he misses the playoffs. That is the bare minimum. It used to be winning the national championship, now it's making the playoffs.

If Alabama does qualify for the 12-team field, it might not bode well if things end similarly to last season.

The Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma in the opening round, but were crushed by Indiana in the Rose Bowl, 38-3.

It was Alabama's worst loss in over 20 years, and the largest margin of defeat in a bowl game in program history. Not exactly the type of records DeBoer wants to set.

That performance still has a sour taste in people's mouths going into the fall.

"Making the playoffs and avoiding a 35-point loss like he did last year in the Rose Bowl," Finebaum said. "He won a road game against Oklahoma, but everybody forgot about it because of the debacle. It was the surrender in the fourth quarter by Alabama that still has many Alabama fans angry."

"They had never seen that before in the history of the Crimson Tide. Alabama rolling over, playing dead like they're in a dog show at Westminster," Finebaum continued. "It was just embarrassing. So he has to overcome that."

Finally, it would be big if DeBoer becomes a more consistent winner. Four of his eight losses at Alabama are against unranked teams, including a double-digit defeat to a Florida State squad that finished 5-7 last season.

To put it in comparison, Saban lost to four unranked opponents in 17 years at Alabama, and three of those were in year one.

"He also has to avoid, for the first time in his brief career at Alabama, a four-loss season," Finebaum said. "Season one: four losses, season two: four losses, don't try that again, Mr. AI."

DeBoer will definitely be under the spotlight if the Crimson Tide falter.

Alabama opens it season against East Carolina on September 5.

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