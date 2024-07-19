Nick Saban, Miss Terry react to Alabama football stadium name change
The home of Alabama football has a new name after the school voted to honor its former record-setting head coach, approving "Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium" with the name of the legendary coach being forever enshrined there.
Saban was on a video call with his wife when the motion was carried and offered their real-time reactions to the historic vote in honor of the NCAA-record seven-time national champion coach.
"We are humbled that The University of Alabama has honored us with the naming of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium," Saban said in a statement.
"The remarkable success that the football program has achieved over the past 17 years is a reflection of the hard work of many student-athletes, coaches, and staff. Being leader of a process at Alabama has been the greatest privilege of my life.
Saban added: "Terry and I are grateful for the naming of Saban Field, which forever celebrates our accomplishments."
Alabama announced it will formally dedicate the field in Saban's honor on Sept. 7, during the Crimson Tide's home game against USF this season.
In being made part of the stadium itself, Saban joins the other two Alabama luminaries who already adorn the landmark: Bear Bryant, the Crimson Tide's former six-time national champion head coach, and George Denny, the school's former president.
