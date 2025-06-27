Alabama football lands No. 2 RB Ezavier Crowell in 2026 class
Alabama secured its second-highest rated football recruit gain in the 2026 class after four-star running back Ezavier Crowell committed to the Crimson Tide on Thursday.
Crowell has been a critical piece of a gifted team at Jackson (Ala.) High School and had been a priority for head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff in their 2026 recruiting efforts.
The running back chose the Crimson Tide over finalists Auburn, Georgia, Texas, and Florida State after taking official visits with each of those schools in the last month.
Crowell is the No. 2 ranked running back and the No. 31 overall prospect in the nation at any position, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
That consensus brands Crowell as the No. 3 overall football recruit in the state of Alabama.
Crowell emerged as one of the top running back prospects in the country after he reclassified from the 2027 class in January following two productive seasons at Jackson.
He ran for 1,737 yards and 25 touchdowns during his freshman season in 2023.
The following year, Crowell rushed for 1,964 yards and scored 31 touchdowns, helping lead Jackson to a 14-1 mark and a state championship.
Crowell starred with four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman and No. 6 ranked quarterback Landon Duckworth, both highly-acclaimed recruits in their own right.
Crowell was a heavy Alabama lean, projected to sign with the Crimson Tide with 93.9 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine.
That included a 100 percent prediction to the Tide from the 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Alabama sits at No. 20 nationally in the 2026 football recruiting rankings, according to the latest 247Sports Composite averages.
Crowell is the 11th pledge in the Tide’s 2026 recruiting haul.
DeBoer has hosted in-state prospects like linebacker Anthony Jones and wide receiver Cederian Morgan recently, and consensus five-star safety Jireh Edwards is another key priority.
