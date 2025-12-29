All-Conference QB announces return for 2026 after 3,600-yard season

Players around the country have important decisions to make over the next few weeks. This is the time of year when everyone has a choice: whether that's returning to their current program, exploring the transfer portal, or making a leap to the professional level.

The market is expected to be overinflated this offseason, particularly at the quarterback position. With just 15 days for players to officially submit paperwork to transfer, the first half of the opening month of the New Year should provide plenty of action.

While some of the top passers in the FBS are headed to the NFL or searching for a new home, one breakout signal-caller is staying put in a rare move.

The Delaware Blue Hens were one of two teams to jump up from the FCS to FBS ahead of the 2025 season. The program quickly became a fan favorite in college football, especially among those who racked up plenty of hours in EA Sports' CFB 26.

Delaware turned to junior quarterback Nick Minicucci to spearhead its transition early in the year. The choice paid off as the Blue Hens went 7-6, defeating Louisiana 20-13 in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Minicucci had a breakout campaign this fall, finishing in the top 10 in passing yards in the regular season. Currently, he ranks second in the nation in passing yards. Minicucci would've drawn interest from other programs if he entered the portal.

Instead, Minicucci plans to return to Delaware for his final season of eligibility. He announced the news on social media on Sunday.

"This place is legit," Minicucci wrote. "Excited to keep showing the nation what it’s like to be a Blue Hen!"

Minicucci actually began the 2025 season as Delaware's backup quarterback but was forced into action during the first quarter of the opener after Zach Marker suffered a leg injury. He went on to appear in all 13 games, starting the final 12. Minicucci completed 322/512 passes for 3,683 yards with 23 touchdowns to 7 interceptions while adding 235 yards and 10 more scores on the ground.

Delaware Blue Hens quarterback Nick Minicucci (4) | Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New Jersey native led Conference USA in passing attempts, completions, and yards. He was named second-team all-conference for his standout campaign. Minicucci threw for 300+ yards in seven games, including four of his final six outings of the season.

Minicucci signed with head coach Ryan Carty and the Blue Hens in 2023. He appeared in six games as a true freshman, making his first career start against Lafayette in the FCS Playoffs.

Injuries led to Minicucci playing a larger role than expected in 2024 after team captain Ryan O'Connor and Marker both went down. He started the last four games of the season, completing 79/124 passes for 825 yards with 10 touchdowns to 3 interceptions.

In his college career, Minicucci has played in 28 games and 18 starts. He's completed 450/717 passes for 4,982 yards with 38 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Minicucci has added 190 rushes for 532 yards and 13 more scores.

With Minicucci running it back, Delaware will have an opportunity to contend for a conference championship and another postseason berth next year.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• College Football Playoff team loses former starter to transfer portal



• Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal



• College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game