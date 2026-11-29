Arch Manning, Dante Moore and five other college football quarterbacks still have eligibility left for 2027, and the final weeks of the regular season strengthened the case for each of them to delay the NFL draft one more year.

Two changes stand out from our October list. Moore joins it as Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 4 quarterback despite a season-ending concussion, and Missouri's Austin Simmons and Washington's Demond Williams Jr. moved up from the honorable mentions.

Please note this list is not a ranking. The signal-callers are ordered alphabetically.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

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Leavitt threw eight interceptions in his first six games at LSU and four in his final six. He closed the regular season by completing 23 of 34 passes for 231 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in a 25-10 win at Arkansas that gave the Tigers a 7-5 finish.

That trend line is the strongest case for using his remaining year in Baton Rouge. The Arizona State transfer already showed in Tempe that he can rescue a broken play, but red-zone turnovers followed him through a disappointing first season under Lane Kiffin.

Leavitt hasn't committed either way. "Whatever the future holds, I'll address it when that time comes," he said the week after LSU's 22-21 loss to Texas. A second season in Kiffin's offense would let the West Linn, Oregon, native prove the better decisions he made down the stretch hold up over a full SEC schedule.

Arch Manning, Texas

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Manning entered the season as a possible No. 1 overall pick. By Thanksgiving week, Kiper had him seventh among quarterbacks and out of his top 25 overall.

Two November road wins help explain the slide. Manning threw three interceptions at LSU before hitting Raleek Brown for the winning 4-yard touchdown with three seconds left. Then he went 18 of 34 for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 16-6 win at Texas A&M, completing 1 of 9 throws traveling 10 or more yards downfield.

The winning drive in Baton Rouge showed what Texas sees in him. A third season as the starter would give Manning time to improve the routine plays, especially when a defense takes away his first read and he has to reset his feet before throwing.

Texas (10-2) still has an SEC title game against Georgia ahead, and Manning insisted his Senior Day appearance carried no hidden meaning. "I'm a senior, so I'm doing it," he said, which leaves the option to return open.

Dante Moore, Oregon

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Moore has the toughest call here. He threw for 926 yards and nine touchdowns in four games before a concussion at USC on Sept. 26 ended his season, eight months after he skipped the 2026 draft as a projected top pick.

Dan Lanning said in late October that a return this season was "not going to happen" and declined to speculate about 2027.

If medically cleared, Moore should use his remaining year of eligibility. He has the most to gain from showing he can sustain his September form through a full Big Ten schedule, especially after Oregon's double-overtime loss to Washington knocked the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game.

There's a cost to returning, though. Kiper still has him fourth at the position, and a strong first-round evaluation from NFL teams would be a good reason to go.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

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Sayin's case changed the day after the October list ran. He hurt his throwing arm when Hoosiers defensive lineman Mario Landino sacked him in the fourth quarter of a 19-15 win at Indiana on Oct. 17, then returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling. Freshman Luke Fahey threw three touchdown passes in Ohio State's 45-0 rout of Michigan on Saturday, six weeks after Sayin's injury.

Before the injury, Pro Football Focus graded him at 94.0 from a clean pocket and 65.5 under pressure through Week 5. Ryan Day has said Sayin is "healing" but gave no timetable.

For a former Heisman finalist whose accuracy is his best selling point, another season could answer two specific questions. Scouts could see how well he drives the ball after the injury and how accurately he throws when an interior rusher forces him off his spot.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

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Sellers ran for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 21-17 loss at Clemson. On 29 pass attempts, he gained 124 yards, with a long completion of 19. That game captures the decision for a quarterback Kiper ranks sixth in the class.

Sellers' ability to turn a collapsing pocket into a first down will interest NFL teams. What could move him up a draft board is a season of hitting intermediate routes on time from a clean pocket, an area where his early-season grades lagged behind his work under pressure.

He can return despite being listed as a senior. After the loss, Sellers committed to playing in the bowl game for the 6-6 Gamecocks. "I came in with this team. So I'll finish with this team," he said, while leaving his plans beyond the bowl open.

Austin Simmons, Missouri

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Simmons has already re-signed with Missouri for 2027, but ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the deal still allows him to explore the NFL draft. His last two starts make a case for taking the college option.

The lefty completed 17 of 22 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Kentucky. Then he threw for a career-high 385 yards and three scores against Oklahoma, but Missouri blew a 20-0 lead in a 34-31 loss. Both of his second-half interceptions set up Sooner touchdowns, and it was his first career start with multiple picks.

After losing the Ole Miss job following an injury in 2025, Simmons finally has a full season as a starter. He should take a second one in an offense that lets him attack downfield while he learns which throws to pass up with a lead.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington

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Williams earned his move up from the October honorable mentions in Eugene. He went 28 of 39 for 270 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, ran for a fourth score and beat Oregon 33-27 in double overtime, a week after Washington beat Indiana in overtime. "I thought our starting quarterback had his best game as a Husky," Jedd Fisch said.

Oregon also sacked him six times. Minnesota sacked him seven times earlier in the year, and USC got him five times. Those plays are worth a closer look because extending a snap is one of Williams' strengths.

Williams nearly left in January, when LSU was linked to him during a portal flirtation that ended with his return to Washington. A senior season under Fisch would give him a chance to show he can recognize pressure early, get the ball out when a receiver has leverage and save the scramble for plays where it gives the 8-4 Huskies an advantage.

More potential returning QBs: Minnesota's Drake Lindsey, Louisville's Lincoln Kienholz