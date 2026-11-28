The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit for new users. A code is required. As of Friday, November 27, this is one of the top prediction market promos available, and you can use it on Texas vs. Texas A&M tonight.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Texas vs. Texas A&M

The Polymarket welcome offer rewards new users who sign up with the right code and make a qualifying deposit. Enter SIBONUS during registration, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money trade. For this article, treat the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday game, set for 7:30 PM ET, as your first trade.

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement on the bonus, any profit from your trades is yours and can be withdrawn as cash. Here is a simple example. Say you use bonus funds on a Texas A&M outcome and that trade wins. Your profit counts toward your balance after the playthrough is met. If the trade loses, the funds applied to that trade are gone, but your remaining balance stays available for other markets.

The code only works if you enter it at registration. You generally cannot apply a promo code after your account is created, so use a verified sign-up link from the start. The invite code is also different from a referral link, which belongs to Polymarket's separate refer-a-friend program.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the offer:

A promo code is required. Use SIBONUS at registration.

The offer is available in all states except Nevada (NV).

You must be physically located in an eligible location.

You must provide proof of ID, which includes a photo of a driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID.

You must make an initial deposit of $10.

You must place a real-money trade on an eligible market, such as Texas vs. Texas A&M.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before profits can be withdrawn.

No invitation or waitlist is needed to create an account for eligible users.

The same offer is available to eligible iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

You can fund your account with a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto, since the platform deals strictly in USD. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready before you start.

Current Polymarket Prices for Texas vs. Texas A&M

TEX @ TA&M (7:30 PM ET): ML TEX ~79% / TA&M ~21%, Spread TEX ~-11 (~50%), Total ~41 (Over ~50%)

How to Claim the Polymarket Promo Code Offer for Texas vs. Texas A&M

Follow these steps to claim your $25 trading bonus and place your first trade on tonight's game.

Click a verified link on this page, select "Sign Up," and enter the code SIBONUS. Enter the verification code sent to your email and submit your ID and selfie. Deposit at least $10 with a debit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or crypto. Open the TEX @ TA&M market and place your first real-money trade. Check your account for the $25 trading bonus and use it on your next trades.

Want to compare platforms before you sign up? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.