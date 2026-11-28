ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp holds the answers against Georgia in the final SEC Championship Game, but he isn't sold on quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense ending a three-game skid against the Bulldogs.

Herbstreit made his case Saturday in comments he shared on X, one night after No. 3 Texas clinched its spot in Atlanta with a 16-6 win at Texas A&M to set up a rematch with top-ranked Georgia.

Kirk Herbstreit on Will Muschamp's defense

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"Will Muschamp, who's a former Georgia assistant, obviously, now is the Texas defensive coordinator," Herbstreit said. "He's the key to all these questions and answers for this game coming up next Saturday in Atlanta and if Texas is going to make a run."

Muschamp joined Texas last December after five seasons on Georgia coach Kirby Smart's staff. That stretch included a co-defensive coordinator role when the Bulldogs beat Texas 22-19 in overtime in the 2024 SEC title game. Nobody on the Texas sideline knows Smart's habits better, and that knowledge is the Longhorns' best weapon in Atlanta.

"Last night, A&M ran the football between the tackles and had 32 yards on 21 carries between the tackles," Herbstreit said. "And then you get behind the sticks. We know what Colin Simmons and company can do at getting after the quarterback. So that's what keeps them in the game."

Texas held the Aggies to 33 rushing yards on 25 carries and didn't allow an offensive touchdown for the fourth time this season. It did that without Simmons, who has 10.5 sacks but has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain.

Can Arch Manning push the ball downfield?

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"The concern is what everybody's talking about with Arch, not just the decision-making and the inconsistency there," Herbstreit said. "Last night, another example, his average completion was three yards downfield. And that's not going to be good enough against this Georgia defense."

Manning went 18-of-34 for a season-low 143 yards at Kyle Field. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman in the second quarter was the game's only touchdown, and Tawfiq Byard picked him off in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The run game can't ease that burden. Texas ran for 99 yards against the Aggies with Hollywood Smothers out after tearing his MCL, and the Longhorns have 83 rushing yards on 72 carries in three meetings with Georgia.

Steve Sarkisian's 0-3 mark against Georgia

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"So Sark's got time to be able to put a plan together," Herbstreit said of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian. "He's 0-3 since they've joined the SEC against Kirby. There always seem to be competitive games, but can they get enough, to your guys' point, from this offense when they're really just trying to run the ball and just trying not to make a mistake in that quick pass game? Because nothing's getting downfield very consistently."

Georgia also won 30-15 in Austin in 2024 and 35-10 in Athens last November. The Bulldogs' only loss this season was a 27-24 home defeat to Auburn. ESPN host Rece Davis included Georgia but left Texas off his list of four national championship contenders this week.

Texas and Georgia meet Saturday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. ET on ABC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the final SEC Championship Game before the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams in 2027.