Arch Manning's dad on why the QB stayed at Texas in 2024
Not long after Quinn Ewers elected to return to Texas for the 2024 football season, some analysts predicted that Arch Manning would transfer somewhere else. But the Longhorns backup quarterback stayed on the Forty Acres to play backup instead, culminating in a highlight-reel performance during the team's spring game.
Cooper Manning, the quarterback's father, illustrated why his son decided to stay after all.
"I think there are a lot of people who are probably questioning why he would stick around and asking, 'Why aren't you moving? Why aren't you going somewhere else?'" he said at the Manning Passing Academy recently/
"But the grass is not always greener, you know. When you have children who are happy where they are, you don't mess with it. That's as simple as that."
More: Why Arch Manning is in the 'best situation' at Texas
He added: "It's about the overall happiness and development of your son. If he's happy and enjoying school, enjoying his friends, enjoying his coaches, feels like he's growing and getting better, then those are checking all the boxes for why you went to the school in the first place."
Manning got on the field during two games as a true freshman last season after signing with the Longhorns as the consensus No. 1 overall football recruit in the 2023 class.
Texas embarks on a historic football season in 2024, coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance and a Big 12 title as it enters the SEC as part of this year's conference realignment.
The Longhorns sit third nationally with +800 odds to win the national championship and are being considered as a consensus top-five team in the preseason football rankings.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams