Peyton Manning reveals why Arch Manning will succeed at Texas in 2025
The hype machine has been in full force ever since Arch Manning arrived at Texas as the No. 1 overall recruit, but after two years as college football’s most famous backup, it’s time to take over the Longhorns’ offense for good.
His uncle, NFL great Peyton Manning, believes having that time sitting on the bench will help get the young quarterback in the right frame of mind to succeed.
“It’s more than just the football program. You like going to school there,” Manning said of his nephew to The Sporting News.
“You like the head coach who also calls the plays, and that creates great continuity. To me, the Kyle Shanahans, the Sean McVays, when the head coach is calling the plays, the quarterback is going to thrive in the same system every year.”
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian brings a reputation as a successful offensive game planner and play caller, and oversaw Manning’s first two years of development.
So the young quarterback’s experience within Sarkisian’s playbook and way of doing things should serve as a critical foundation for him to build from.
“The fact that this will be Arch’s third year in that system, he’ll have great knowledge of the system,” Peyton Manning said.
“Still hasn’t had the on-the-field game reps as I’m sure he would have liked, but those will come this year. There will be things for him to learn, but I’m proud of him for his commitment and I’m looking forward to watching him play.”
Manning was the consensus No. 1 quarterback and overall player in the 2023 football recruiting cycle, and was content to sit in the background while Ewers handled the Texas offense.
Manning got his first extended action last year after Ewers was injured against UTSA on Sept. 14.
He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards with four touchdown passes and ran three times for 53 yards and another touchdown in the eventual 56-7 victory.
And with Ewers out the following week with the ailment, Manning was the starter against UL Monroe, going 15 of 29 (51.7%) passing with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
His rushing output was less successful, as he ran once for minus-4 yards, but Texas still cruised to a 51-3 victory against the Warhawks.
Manning then started for the Longhorns in their SEC debut against Mississippi State, playing to some acclaim in a 35-13 win as the No. 1 team in the country.
The quarterback completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score on 6 carries in that game.
In that extended two-plus game action with Ewers sidelined, Manning threw for 806 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 2 more touchdowns.
And in total, Manning accounted for 939 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while adding 108 yards on 25 carries and 4 more touchdowns.
Now, he enters 2025 as QB1 for the Longhorns, and according to his Hall of Fame uncle, he looks ready to make the most of it.
