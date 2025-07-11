'Definitely' Arch Manning, Texas will beat Ohio State in Week 1: Finebaum
The hype machine has been in full force since Arch Manning arrived at Texas as the No. 1 overall recruit, but after two years as college football’s most famous backup, it’s time to take over the Longhorns’ offense for good.
His first chance to make an impression will come in one of the nation’s most famous venues, as Texas opens up on the road against Ohio State in the 2025 opener.
But while most bookmakers are giving the Buckeyes an edge over the visitors, long-time analyst Paul Finebaum thinks the Longhorns have this game in the bag.
“I am as married to Arch Manning as an old geezer like me can be to a young, great college quarterback, but I like everything about him,” Finebaum said on ESPN.
“The Manning name matters, but it isn’t going to matter on that field in a couple of weeks at Ohio State. The experience of being an understudy to Ewers and understanding Sark’s system is what’s going to get them over the top and probably -- well, not probably -- definitely beat Ohio State in the opener.”
Both teams are undergoing notable turnover, but each also retains key talent.
Manning will face an Ohio State defense that does lose its two principal edge rushers, and its coordinator, but still has a skilled pass defense led by safety Caleb Downs.
Ohio State is debuting a new quarterback, too, likely Julian Sayin, after Will Howard’s departure, but he will also face a stiff test against a Texas defense that will be among the nation’s best.
Stars like Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill will be patrolling the front seven against a Buckeyes line that replaces its edge blockers.
That should ensure a very close game between these two blue bloods, and give Manning a huge early boost as he looks to live up to that vaunted No. 1 ranking as a recruit.
Manning was the consensus top quarterback and overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and was content to sit in the background while Quinn Ewers handled the Texas offense.
He got his first extended action last year after Ewers was injured against UTSA on Sept. 14.
Manning completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards with four touchdown passes and ran three times for 53 yards and another touchdown in the eventual 56-7 victory.
And with Ewers out the following week with the ailment, Manning was the starter against UL Monroe, going 15 of 29 (51.7%) passing with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
His rushing output was less successful, as he ran once for minus-4 yards, but Texas still cruised to a 51-3 victory against the Warhawks.
Manning then started for the Longhorns in their SEC debut against Mississippi State, playing to some acclaim in a 35-13 win as the No. 1 team in the country.
The quarterback completed 26 of 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and 2 touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score on 6 carries in that game.
In that extended two-plus game action with Ewers sidelined, Manning threw for 806 yards with 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while rushing for 2 more touchdowns.
And in total, Manning accounted for 939 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while adding 108 yards on 25 carries and 4 more touchdowns.
Now, he enters 2025 as QB1 for the Longhorns, and according to Paul Finebaum, he looks ready to make the most of it.
