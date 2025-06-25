Is Arch Manning overrated? Steve Spurrier weighs in on Texas QB
Arch Manning will step into the starting quarterback role at Texas this season, and while the former No. 1 overall recruit has his supporters, he also has his doubters.
Among them appears to be Steve Spurrier, who has questioned how Manning came to emerge as a would-be star and Heisman Trophy contender so quickly without the experience to back it up.
“I think most people are picking Texas to win the SEC football [title],” Spurrier said on Another Dooley Noted Podcast.
“They’ve got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. My question is, if he’s that good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year? He was a seventh-round pick.”
The hype machine is in full force this preseason, as Manning is currently listed as the favorite with +700 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
And the Longhorns are a near-consensus pick to win the SEC Championship and debut as the No. 1 team in the college football rankings, in part because of Manning’s promise.
The quarterback made two starts in place of the injured Quinn Ewers last season, and played in 10 games total, mostly as a rusher in special situations.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian faced some questions about his decision to play Ewers over Manning despite the former’s sometimes inconsistent play.
Ewers threw a personal-best 31 touchdowns, but also had 12 interceptions, five of which came during the Longhorns’ postseason run.
“You’ll have to ask Coach [Sarkisian], ‘How come you played that one instead of this one?’” Spurrier continued.
“Hopefully, he would say, ‘Because we thought this one was better than that one.’ Isn’t that why you would play one guy instead of the other? Unless it was a discipline issue -- and there was no discipline or anything -- if one guy’s struggling, give the other guy a chance.”
When the other guy had his chance, he made the most of it.
Manning passed for 969 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions last season, adding 115 more yards and four touchdowns as a rusher on 28 attempts.
Now, the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton Manning and Eli Manning has a chance to prove himself in his own right.
A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Spurrier led his alma mater Florida to a national championship in 1996 and spent nearly 11 seasons at South Carolina.
--