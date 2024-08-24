Auburn football player Brian Battle out of hospital after being shot
Auburn Tigers football player Brian Battie is out of the hospital, months after being shot in the head in a shooting that also killed his brother, Battie's mother confirmed.
"Today was a special day that we will never forget," Adrienne Battie said on Facebook.
"With hearts full of gratitude and praise, we watched Brian walk out of the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Words can't express the joy and thankfulness we feel right now."
She added: "We have witnessed a miracle, and we know it's because of God's grace, mercy, and the power of prayer. We have spent every day praying for God's healing and we claimed it knowing Brian would walk out of the hospital and today he DID!"
Battie's recovery marks an extraordinary turnaround from an earlier reported prognosis in which it was feared the Auburn tailback may suffer from life-long paralysis.
But those fears were allayed in June when Battie's family provided a positive update on his health, noting that he was able to communicate, and culminating with him being released from the ICU.
Battie was shot on May 18 along with four others, including his brother, Tommie Battie IV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Battie featured as Auburn's principal kick return specialist a year ago while providing secondary snaps at the running back position.
He ranked fifth in the SEC with 23 yards per return on average and posted 49 yards per kick return on special teams.
Battie ran for 227 yards a year ago off 51 carries and scored a touchdown as Auburn's reserve tailback.
Before joining Auburn, Battie spent three seasons at USF, being named a consensus All-America selection in 2021 and he earned second-team All-AAC honors the following year when he ran for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns.
Battie ran for 1,842 yards and 10 touchdowns at USF before transferring to Auburn.
