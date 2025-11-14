Big Ten coach reportedly on hot seat after second-half decline
The pressure around Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley has intensified as his team endures another late-season slide. After a 4-0 start, Maryland has dropped five straight games, raising doubts about Locksley’s future and leaving little room for error with bowl hopes fading.
According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Locksley’s job security has weakened in recent weeks, with Maryland’s administration expecting the Terrapins to reach six victories.
Feldman called last week’s 35-20 loss at Rutgers a “gut punch,” noting the team must win two of its final three matchups at Illinois, versus No. 18 Michigan, and at Michigan State to avoid missing the postseason.
Feldman also reported that new athletic director Jim Smith, formerly an executive with the Atlanta Braves, is hesitant to start a coaching search. Locksley’s $13 million buyout remains a factor, as do roster implications if a change occurs.
Maryland’s young core, led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington, has shown promise. The program also holds a commitment from five-star 2026 edge rusher Zion Elee, viewed as a key piece for the future.
Maryland’s Late-Season Slide Puts Focus On Mike Locksley’s Tenure
Maryland’s five-game skid has followed a familiar pattern of midseason decline. Speaking on Washington radio this week, Locksley described the final stretch as “playoff football” for a team fighting to stay alive. He said the group’s focus remains internal and praised the energy brought by his young roster.
Locksley pointed to close losses as signs of progress, noting three defeats decided by 10 points or fewer. He acknowledged defensive struggles caused by injuries in the front seven, particularly in stopping the run. Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond’s breakout performance last week highlighted those issues.
On offense, Washington’s dual-threat ability gave Maryland a lift with 98 passing yards and 164 rushing yards against Rutgers. Running back Nolan Ray added 77 yards on the ground, providing rare explosiveness from the backfield.
Locksley said his team’s goal this week is to eliminate mistakes and capitalize on scoring chances. He believes the group’s growth and energy can still translate into wins if execution improves.
The Terrapins will look to snap their losing streak when they visit Illinois on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST on Fox Sports 1.