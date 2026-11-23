The Big Ten entered Week 12 with two teams in the top eight of the College Football Playoff rankings. By Saturday night, both had lost in overtime, and one of the conference’s best fallback options had taken a fourth loss.

Michigan handed previously unbeaten UCLA an 18–16 defeat in triple overtime. Washington beat Indiana 27–24 in overtime, and Nebraska knocked off Ohio State 31–28. The Big Ten champion still has an automatic playoff berth. What looked like a comfortable path to a second bid now depends more heavily on what happens over the next two Saturdays.

UCLA and Indiana Still Have the Best Starting Point

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UCLA was No. 4, and Indiana was No. 8 in the committee’s Nov. 17 rankings. Both have room to fall and stay in the conversation, but their remaining schedules offer different opportunities.

The 10–1 Bruins host USC, which was No. 18 in the previous CFP rankings and beat Maryland on Saturday. A win would send UCLA to the Big Ten Championship Game and add a quality result to its at-large case if it loses in Indianapolis. The 9–2 Hoosiers host Purdue. Winning the Old Oaken Bucket would get Indiana to 10 wins, but the committee’s Tuesday ranking will give a better sense of how much protection that record offers if the Hoosiers miss the conference title game.

That makes USC–UCLA the biggest game for the Big Ten’s playoff outlook. A UCLA win keeps an 11-win team in position to claim the league’s automatic bid or make a strong at-large argument. A USC win puts a second loss on UCLA’s résumé and moves a three-loss contender closer to the center of the discussion.

Oregon and Iowa Could Still Change the Picture

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Oregon was No. 13, and Iowa was No. 15 last Tuesday. Both won in Week 12, while the Buckeyes fell to 7–4. Iowa can reach 10 wins by beating Nebraska on Friday. Oregon can reach nine by beating Washington on Saturday, one week after the Huskies took down Indiana.

Tuesday’s rankings will show whether the committee sees either as a realistic at-large option. The comparison to watch is where Oregon and Iowa land relative to BYU, Wake Forest and Texas Tech, three teams that were ahead of them last week and all won Saturday.

The Big Ten could still send multiple teams to the playoff. The question heading into Rivalry Week is how many of its contenders would make the field if they had to rely on the committee.