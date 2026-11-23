Going into this past Saturday, it seemed like a safe bet that UCLA and Indiana were both squarely in the mix for the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff.

Coming out of this past Saturday, neither of those things could happen.

Both came out of Week 12 as surprise losers — UCLA at Michigan and Indiana at Washington — in results that could rewrite college football’s postseason picture.

And after three straight years of winning the national title, could leave the Big Ten underrepresented in the national playoff . What does the Big Ten picture look like now?

The current Big Ten standings

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Records reflect conference play

UCLA: 7-1

Indiana: 6-2

Iowa: 6-2

Oregon: 6-2

That one loss still allows UCLA to control its destiny heading into Rivalry Week. All it has to do is beat USC, and it will play for the Big Ten championship.

That job got more complicated, however, after quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, himself the second-stringer for UCLA, went down in the Michigan game with an injury.

If the Bruins lose, and the Trojans have the offense to pull that off, all four teams theoretically still have a path to Indianapolis.

Possible Big Ten title games

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Right now, four teams have a line to play for the Big Ten championship. Here are the possible outcomes heading into this Saturday.

UCLA vs. Oregon

If both UCLA and Oregon win in Rivalry Week, they’ll play for the Big Ten title. UCLA has to beat USC and Oregon has to beat Washington.

UCLA would take the top seed having only one loss, and Oregon would win tiebreakers over Indiana and Iowa based on its record against common opponents.

Oregon would be 5-0 against common opponents, while Iowa would be 4-1 if it beats Nebraska and Indiana would be 3-2. It also has a win over Ohio State, which neither the Hawkeyes or Hoosiers have.

Oregon vs. Iowa

If Oregon wins and UCLA loses, tiebreakers come into play.

The first relates to common opponents. The lone such opponent between Oregon, Iowa, UCLA, and Indiana would be Michigan.

That would drop UCLA from the picture, since it lost to the Wolverines. Then, among the three remaining teams, Oregon takes the top seed and Iowa the second based on their record against common opponents.

UCLA vs. Indiana

Indiana could have a path if Oregon loses to Washington this Saturday.

The Hoosiers would make Indy if they beat Purdue, which is likely, and Iowa loses to Nebraska, which is less likely.

UCLA’s outcome against USC is irrelevant in that scenario.

If Oregon loses and Iowa and Indiana both win, tiebreakers come down to what UCLA does against USC.

If the Bruins lose to the Trojans, that brings about a three-way tiebreaker that Indiana wins based on common opponents.

UCLA and Iowa would be tied against common opponents, so the next tiebreaker involves Minnesota. If the Gophers beat Wisconsin, they would have a better record than Michigan and UCLA would play for the Big Ten title.

Indiana vs. Iowa

If all that previous situation happens, and if Minnesota loses to Wisconsin, and if Michigan beats Ohio State, then the Big Ten breaks out the calculators.

Get ready for the “cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents.” In that case, we wouldn’t know if UCLA or Iowa would win that category until all the Big Ten’s games are played on Saturday.

UCLA vs. Iowa

If UCLA beats USC, Purdue upsets Indiana, Iowa beats Nebraska, and Oregon loses to Washington, then Iowa will play for the Big Ten title against the Bruins.

Iowa also makes it if UCLA loses, Indiana loses, and Oregon wins.

If Oregon loses, but UCLA and Indiana and Iowa all win, then Iowa wins the tiebreaker with Indiana only if Wisconsin also beats Minnesota.

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