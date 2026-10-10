Big Ten Faces Likely Punishment Decision After Controversial Nico Iamaleava Incident

The Big Ten could face a sportsmanship decision on Oregon defensive tackle Bear Alexander after a viral clip from Saturday’s UCLA-Oregon game appeared to show him striking Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava at the bottom of a pile.

Iamaleava went down with 32 seconds left in the first half after Alexander and Oregon’s Jerry Mixon tackled him on a scramble at Autzen Stadium. He returned one play later and threw an end-zone interception, then wasn’t on the field when backup Ty Dieffenbach started the second half.

What happened to Nico Iamaleava?

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava exited with a lower body injury after this play.



Oregon's Bear Alexander appears to swing for the ball, but hits Iamaleava in the process. pic.twitter.com/pHKvM79U1n — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) October 10, 2026

The clip shows Iamaleava pinned on the turf beneath two Oregon defenders with Alexander’s hand at his facemask. One social media post that drew more than 30,000 views accused the 6-foot-3, 302-pound lineman of twisting the quarterback’s face and punching him. A live update from the game described Alexander as appearing to swing at the ball and hitting Iamaleava instead.

UCLA coach Bob Chesney told CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell “he’s fine” when asked about his quarterback. The Long Beach, California, native had already turned the ball over three times in the first half, including a fumble Oregon’s Koi Perich recovered at the UCLA 1-yard line. Still, UCLA led 10-6 at the break.

Big Ten sportsmanship policy on suspensions

The conference’s sportsmanship policy gives the commissioner exclusive authority to decide whether an offensive act occurred and to impose discipline. Standard discipline tops out at a two-game suspension and a $10,000 fine, and anything longer requires approval from the Big Ten’s Joint Group Executive Committee.

The league has used both tiers. It suspended Northwestern defensive lineman C.J. Robbins one game and publicly reprimanded him for punching a player during a loss to Northern Illinois. It also suspended former Michigan State cornerback Khary Crump eight games and fined the Spartans $100,000 after a postgame altercation involving Michigan.

Why do Dan Lanning’s comments matter?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs off at halftime as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning set a public standard two weeks ago after USC linebacker Desman Stephens II’s late hit sent quarterback Dante Moore to the hospital during Oregon’s 41-27 win at the Coliseum.

“Our guys respect the game,” Lanning said. “I don’t think you’d ever see that from our players. I don’t think you’d ever see that from our coaches.” He added, “It’s a disgusting play.”

USC suspended Stephens one game the next day, and the linebacker apologized, calling his reaction “completely inappropriate and inexcusable.” The Big Ten hadn’t addressed the incident when USC announced that school-imposed suspension, so the conference’s response to the Alexander clip becomes the next test of how it applies the policy.

Alexander, a redshirt senior on the Outland Trophy watch list, transferred to Oregon from USC after the 2024 season and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025.