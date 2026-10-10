Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins Live Score Updates
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The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are playing in their second ranked game of the season at Autzen Stadium against the undefeated No. 21 UCLA Bruins, and they're doing so with backup junior quarterback Dylan Raiola starting.
Raiola, who stepped in after starting senior Dante Moore's concussion in the second quarter against the No. 19 USC Trojans, helped the Ducks 41-27 road win with 289 yards in the passing game and a pair of touchdowns. After a bye week, can Raiola bring the energy once more to stun the Bruins?
On the other side of Rich Brooks Field, will stand coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins, who are currently 4-0 with sizable wins against Maryland, Purdue, San Diego State, and California.
Chesney brings 11 players from his former school, James Madison University, who have experience playing the Ducks in Autzen Stadium after the 2025 College Football Playoff first round matchup in which the Ducks won 51-34. Several of those transfers contribute to UCLA's impressive run game, which Ducks coach Dan Lanning singles out as a strength his team needs to counter.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.
PREGAME
Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins
Out
Receiver Jeremiah McClellan
Quarterback Dante Moore
Running back Simeon Price
Linebacker Brayden Platt
Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson
Receiver Jack Ressler
Doubtful
Defensive back Aaron Flowers
Questionable
Defensive back Aaron Scott Jr.
Oregon Ducks United Front
Though Raiola is starting, Moore's presence continues to impact the team as he returned to practice Monday while following the NCAA's concussion protocol. Raiola mentioned during his pregame media availability that Moore has helped him prepare to face Moore's previous team in the Bruins. For Raiola, the quarterback room is focused less on competition, and more on supporting Moore and continuing to win for their recovering teammate.
"So it's a back and forth relationship. We're always trying to get better. And just to have him out there and working and doing that stuff, it's a big joy for the entire team," Raiola said during the week leading up to the game.
Weather Report
There's a chance for Oregon to experience their first rainy game of the season (almost halfway into their regular season schedule, no less). According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 10 calls for "clouds and sun with a passing shower" with a 55 percent precipitation probability rate. The high in temperature is 63 degrees with wind gusts up to 14 miles per hour.
Oregon Uniforms
The Ducks are continuing a modern-era trend of unveiling limited run uniforms against the Bruins (shout-out the "Ohana" uniforms from 2020) with the "Origin of Speed" uniform, touching on the success in athleticism for the Oregon football and track programs throughout the 2010's.
Released during Oregon's bye week, this uniform features the darkest shade of green "Night Forest" with numbers donning a shade of green that nods to track stadium Hayward Field's seat colors and an Oregon "O" logo including the rings of the track faciltiy's lanes. Oregon Ducks on SI wrote a full breakdown of the uniform (and it's leak from a popular sporting goods retailer) last week.
Oregon vs. UCLA History
Fun fact: the Ducks have yet to face the Bruins at Autzen Stadium since both teams became Big Ten foes. Oregon won the two teams' first Big Ten game in Pasadena, California in 2024 with a 34-13 score under Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The Bruins lead the all-time record against Oregon with a historic record of 40-33. Oregon's home record against the Bruins is fairly tight, but in their favor, at 18-16.
Oregon and UCLA first faced each other in 1928. The first three games in 1928, 1929, and 1930 were all won by Oregon on their home turf.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.