Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins Live Score Updates

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks are playing in their second ranked game of the season at Autzen Stadium against the undefeated No. 21 UCLA Bruins, and they're doing so with backup junior quarterback Dylan Raiola starting.

Raiola, who stepped in after starting senior Dante Moore's concussion in the second quarter against the No. 19 USC Trojans, helped the Ducks 41-27 road win with 289 yards in the passing game and a pair of touchdowns. After a bye week, can Raiola bring the energy once more to stun the Bruins?

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other side of Rich Brooks Field, will stand coach Bob Chesney and the Bruins, who are currently 4-0 with sizable wins against Maryland, Purdue, San Diego State, and California.

Chesney brings 11 players from his former school, James Madison University, who have experience playing the Ducks in Autzen Stadium after the 2025 College Football Playoff first round matchup in which the Ducks won 51-34. Several of those transfers contribute to UCLA's impressive run game, which Ducks coach Dan Lanning singles out as a strength his team needs to counter.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

PREGAME

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Running back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Receiver Jack Ressler

Doubtful

Defensive back Aaron Flowers

Questionable

Defensive back Aaron Scott Jr.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks United Front

Though Raiola is starting, Moore's presence continues to impact the team as he returned to practice Monday while following the NCAA's concussion protocol. Raiola mentioned during his pregame media availability that Moore has helped him prepare to face Moore's previous team in the Bruins. For Raiola, the quarterback room is focused less on competition, and more on supporting Moore and continuing to win for their recovering teammate.

"So it's a back and forth relationship. We're always trying to get better. And just to have him out there and working and doing that stuff, it's a big joy for the entire team," Raiola said during the week leading up to the game.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) walks on the field after a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weather Report

There's a chance for Oregon to experience their first rainy game of the season (almost halfway into their regular season schedule, no less). According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 10 calls for "clouds and sun with a passing shower" with a 55 percent precipitation probability rate. The high in temperature is 63 degrees with wind gusts up to 14 miles per hour.

Oregon Uniforms

The Ducks are continuing a modern-era trend of unveiling limited run uniforms against the Bruins (shout-out the "Ohana" uniforms from 2020) with the "Origin of Speed" uniform, touching on the success in athleticism for the Oregon football and track programs throughout the 2010's.

Released during Oregon's bye week, this uniform features the darkest shade of green "Night Forest" with numbers donning a shade of green that nods to track stadium Hayward Field's seat colors and an Oregon "O" logo including the rings of the track faciltiy's lanes. Oregon Ducks on SI wrote a full breakdown of the uniform (and it's leak from a popular sporting goods retailer) last week.

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks defensive back Dakoda Fields is about to sack him during the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon vs. UCLA History

Fun fact: the Ducks have yet to face the Bruins at Autzen Stadium since both teams became Big Ten foes. Oregon won the two teams' first Big Ten game in Pasadena, California in 2024 with a 34-13 score under Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The Bruins lead the all-time record against Oregon with a historic record of 40-33. Oregon's home record against the Bruins is fairly tight, but in their favor, at 18-16.

Oregon and UCLA first faced each other in 1928. The first three games in 1928, 1929, and 1930 were all won by Oregon on their home turf.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.