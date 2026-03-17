Big Ten Linebacker Rockets Into Top 10 in Joel Klatt’s Latest NFL Mock Draft

The NFL Scouting Combine and the initial wave of free agency have fundamentally shifted the outlook for the 2026 NFL Draft. Teams are now reassessing their rosters and addressing critical gaps before the draft officially begins in April.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt released his updated mock draft to reflect these changes, highlighting prospects whose stock has fluctuated following their workouts in Indianapolis. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles emerged as the primary beneficiary of the pre-draft process in Klatt's latest projections.

The Big Ten standout is now positioned to be a cornerstone for a professional defense after a record-breaking athletic display. His rise reflects a broader trend of elite defensive talent coming out of the conference to fill immediate needs for struggling NFL units.

Sonny Styles rises into top 10 of Joel Klatt's 2026 NFL mock draft

Joel Klatt has moved Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles into the top 10 of his latest mock draft, projecting him to the Washington Commanders at No. 7. The move comes after Styles delivered a performance at the NFL Scouting Combine that analysts have described as historic for the position.

Styles recorded a 43.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-2-inch broad jump while weighing 244 pounds. Klatt noted that Styles' combination of size and safety-level athleticism makes him a unique prospect for modern defenses.

"I don't think that there's any bigger riser after the combine than Sonny Styles," Klatt said. "Listen, he was widely considered a first-round pick anyways, probably top half of the first round. I'm just going to put him inside of the top 10 here at number seven."

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The selection would provide a massive boost to a Washington defense that finished last in the league in total yards allowed in 2025. Klatt believes Styles' background as a safety allows him to be a "green dot" leader who can handle defensive communication and play multiple roles.

Other notable projections in Klatt’s second mock draft include Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love going to the Tennessee Titans at No. 4. If this holds, Love would be the highest-drafted running back since Saquon Barkley was taken second overall in 2018.

The Dallas Cowboys used their two first-round picks to rebuild their secondary, selecting Ohio State's Caleb Downs at No. 12 and taking a chance on Tennessee corner Gerard McCoy at No. 20. Klatt also has the Los Angeles Rams adding Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 13 to support veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Ohio State's presence in Klatt's mock draft was dominant, with Arvell Reese (No. 2 to the Jets) and Carnell Tate (No. 5 to the Giants) joining Styles and Downs in the top 12.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh.