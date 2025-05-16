UNC official on Belichick, Jordon Hudson drama: 'We don't know what's coming'
Working as his “idea mill and creative muse,” Jordon Hudson clearly plays a large role in the life of her boyfriend, North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick.
That role has been under considerable scrutiny this offseason amid a torrent of headlines that at times have caused the two and the football program some embarrassment.
And it’s apparently still a subject of conversation inside North Carolina, with one person at the university expressing some concern about what has happened, and could happen next.
“It’s just so odd,” an anonymous UNC official told The Washington Post.
They added: “And we just don’t know what’s coming. Those two decide what they’re going to do, and they do it.”
That official was not given clearance to discuss Belichick’s relationship with Hudson publicly, hence their anonymity, but it does reveal a strain of thinking inside the school at a time when it’s become a center of attention around college football after hiring the man who is considered the greatest coach in NFL history.
That apparent concern follows some intense interest in Belichick’s relationship with Hudson and the dynamic between the 73-year-old coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend.
There has been growing scrutiny around Hudson’s influence over Belichick in her role as his perceived publicist and handler, and the negative perceptions it has brought the North Carolina football program.
That attention emerged against the backdrop of the ongoing drama around the apparent influence Hudson has over the public perception of her boyfriend, who was hired to coach North Carolina’s football team this offseason.
Belichick denied that Hudson plays any role involving his management of the football program.
“That’s really off to the side. It’s a personal relationship, and he doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football,” he told SportsCenter during the ACC spring meetings.
While the coach may believe his relationship with Hudson is “off to the side,” her actions and comments have moved it to center stage, something North Carolina would prefer she didn’t.
