Bill Belichick says girlfriend Jordon Hudson has no role with UNC football
Jordon Hudson has nothing to do with how Bill Belichick manages the North Carolina football team, the head coach said in comments on Tuesday.
Reacting to a recent spate of public relations drama around Belichick’s relationship with Hudson, the six-time Super Bowl champion tried to put the focus back on football, and away from himself.
“That’s, you know, really off to the side. It’s a personal relationship, and she doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football,” Belichick said on SportsCenter.
He added: “I’m excited to be back in the coaching meetings and getting ready for June, and then August, when we get to training camp. So June will be a big recruiting month for us, and then August we’ll start getting ready for the season.”
Belichick deflected another question about his relationship with Hudson when asked if she is a subject of conversation among the Tar Heels players.
“Great, again we want to make the players the best that they can be, and provide them the best opportunity on and off the field,” he said.
Those comments come after reporter Pablo Torre speculated that Belichick may not even be North Carolina’s coach when Week 1 comes around, owing to the language in his contract.
Belichick’s buyout shrinks from $10 million to just $1 million after June 1, spurring media talk that he could be looking for a way out of the job, something the coach has denied.
Torre previously reported that North Carolina effectively banned Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend and handler, from the football facility after a series of unwelcome headlines detailing her apparent involvement in managing the coach’s public image.
But the school refuted that report, saying that, while Hudson is not an employee of North Carolina or its athletic department, she was still welcome at the UNC football facility.
There has been growing scrutiny around Hudson’s influence over Belichick in her role as his perceived publicist and handler, and the negative perceptions it has brought the North Carolina football program.
But whatever role she may have in Belichick’s life, it does not extend to the football team, as far as the coach is concerned.
