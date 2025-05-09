UNC refutes report that Jordon Hudson was banned from football building
Jordon Hudson has not been banned from the North Carolina football facilities, despite reports to the contrary.
The school has formally refuted a recent report that head coach Bill Belichick’s girlfriend and handler had been prohibited from entering the premises.
“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football Facilities,” the school said in a statement.
UNC added: “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”
Pablo Torre reported that North Carolina had banned Hudson from entering the football facilities or around the athletic field.
That report emerged against the backdrop of the ongoing drama around the apparent influence Hudson has over the public perception of her boyfriend, the eight-time Super Bowl champion who was hired to coach North Carolina’s football team this offseason.
Still, there is considerable debate around the apparent influence Hudson has over Belichick after a series of embarrassing reports emerged involving her management of his perception.
Those reports include claims that Hudson had emailed UNC’s staff about being more proactive about preventing criticism of Belichick.
Then, another claimed that Hudson had “demanded” to be named an executive producer on the prospective “Hard Knocks” program that was to be centered around the UNC football team.
That planned show was ultimately scrapped after execs balked at her request, depriving the football program of some national exposure it was hoping to get after hiring Belichick as head coach.
Then came that very awkward interview Belichick had with CBS where it was revealed she intervened to prevent him answering questions about how the two had met.
All of which appears to have startled Belichick’s family, according to Torre.
“Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned about what has happened,” he said, concerning the general situation.
He added: “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina, but Bill’s legacy, reputation, everything he has built and worked for over decades.”
