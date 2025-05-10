Bill Belichick's family 'extraordinarily concerned' with Jordon Hudson situation: report
The family of Bill Belichick is growing concerned over his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson and his influence over his life, according to reporter Pablo Torre.
The coach’s family fears that recent attention on Belichick and Hudson could have a negative effect on the six-time Super Bowl champion’s reputation.
“Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned about what has transpired,” Torre said.
“One Belichick family source told me, quote, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be, for not just North Carolina, but Bill’s legacy, reputation -- everything he has built and worked for over decades.’ In fact, the family has been digging into Jordon Hudson, as well.”
That apparent concern follows some intense interest in Belichick’s relationship with Hudson and what exactly is going on with the 73-year-old North Carolina head coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend.
There has been growing scrutiny around Hudson’s influence over Belichick in her role as his perceived publicist and handler, and the negative perceptions it has brought the North Carolina football program.
That attention emerged against the backdrop of the ongoing drama around the apparent influence Hudson has over the public perception of her boyfriend, who was hired to coach North Carolina’s football team this offseason.
Still, there is considerable debate around the apparent influence Hudson has over Belichick after a series of embarrassing reports emerged involving her management of his perception.
Those reports include claims that Hudson had emailed UNC’s staff about being more proactive about preventing criticism of Belichick.
Then, another claimed that Hudson had “demanded” to be named an executive producer on the prospective “Hard Knocks” program that was to be centered around the UNC football team.
That planned show was ultimately scrapped after execs balked at her request, depriving the football program of some national exposure it was hoping to get after hiring Belichick as head coach.
Then came that very awkward interview Belichick had with CBS where it was revealed she intervened to prevent him answering questions about how the two had met.
Belichick and Hudson have been the talk of the college football offseason, and now it appears, also the talk of the Belichick family.
