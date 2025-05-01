Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law blasts Jordon Hudson for CBS debacle
Bill Belichick’s daughter-in-law is now apparently getting involved in the ongoing drama around the North Carolina head coach and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Jennifer Belichick, the wife of Steve Belichick, the coach’s son and Carolina’s defensive coordinator appeared to publicly criticize Hudson for her role in that very awkward CBS interview.
“Publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview,” she posted in an Instagram comment, according to British tabloid The Daily Mail.
That comment came in response to other remarks on Instagram in support of Hudson and her ostensible role as Bill Belichick’s publicist and handler.
Among them was a remark from comedian Nikki Glaser, who showed support for Hudson in a comment reacting to a video of ex-Patriots player Julian Edelman doing the same.
Hudson was seen seated off to the side of the CBS interview, and would interrupt the dialogue when the coach was answering questions to correct him or prevent him answering.
One such moment came in the final cut of the talk when Belichick was asked how he met Hudson, whereupon she cut in and said, “We’re not talking about this.”
Last month, The Athletic published emails that showed Hudson instructing North Carolina’s communications department on how to handle the announcement of Steve Belichick as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator, asking the school’s media team to get out in front of allegations of nepotism.
“Though Steve Belichick is in fact Bill’s son, he should be depicted and represented as his own established, credible entity as opposed to an extension to Bill,” Hudson wrote in a Dec. 22 email.
Other messages expressed her concern with how Belichick was being perceived publicly and whether the North Carolina staff was doing enough to shield his reputation from criticism.
Those messages raised some concerns about why Belichick’s girlfriend was telling the school’s staff how to perform their jobs and what was her exact role in his leading the football program.
Those concerns will only continue to grow as long as Belichick and Hudson appear together in headlines with months to go before the football season, and presents the coach with a challenge to get the situation under control.
