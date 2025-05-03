Jordon Hudson “forced her way” into Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl ad: report
Jordon Hudson was seen right next to her boyfriend Bill Belichick in that Dunkin’ ad that aired during the Super Bowl, but the legendary coach’s girlfriend wasn’t supposed to.
Hudson “forced her way in” the commercial, “but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid,” according to a report from The New York Post.
“People said they’ve never seen anything like it,” the Post added.
It’s the latest piece of a long, developing narrative around the perceived control and influence that Hudson seems to have over her boyfriend, the 73-year-old, eight-time Super Bowl champion who was named North Carolina’s head coach this offseason.
And it aligns with previous reporting from Pablo Torre, who revealed that Hudson operated as Belichick’s “de facto agent” in order to orchestrate her eventual appearance in the ad.
That would mark another example of some very prominent authority the 24-year-old Hudson would appear to have over Belichick and his public perception in recent months.
Previous reporting suggests that Hudson “demanded” to be named an executive producer on the “Hard Knocks” program that was supposed to feature North Carolina’s preseason preparations as Belichick took over the football program. That is, before the show was junked.
Hudson wanted to review daily shooting from the show as it was being recorded and reportedly told NFL Films brass to “treat her with respect, or they wouldn’t get to use the coach’s IP.”
That was enough for the Hard Knocks producers to walk away from the deal after it appeared to be a sure thing.
Last month, The Athletic published emails that showed Hudson instructing North Carolina’s communications department on how to handle the announcement of Steve Belichick, the coach’s son, as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator.
Other messages expressed her concern with how Belichick was being perceived publicly and whether the North Carolina staff was doing enough to shield his reputation from criticism.
Hudson also referred to herself as the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions, a company that does not appear to be registered.
Those messages raised some concerns about why Belichick’s girlfriend was telling the school’s staff how to perform their jobs and what was her exact role in his leading the football program.
Those concerns will not go anywhere until Hudson stops appearing in headlines next to Belichick, something North Carolina would prefer happen sooner rather than later.
