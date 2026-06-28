Brendan Sorsby Suffers Another Setback After Decision to Leave College Football

Brendan Sorsby's path to professional football encountered another obstacle on Friday. The Canadian Football League announced it is barring its members from signing Sorsby in the upcoming season.

"Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL," the league said in its formal statement to USA TODAY. "The allegations around Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning."

The CFL's decision to bar Sorsby from joining its league comes less than a week after the NFL declined to hold a supplemental draft for the 2026 season.

Why is Sorsby barred from competing in professional football?

A report surfaced in late April that Sorsby was leaving the Texas Tech football program to attend a treatment program for his gambling addiction that had spanned over four years. The NCAA opened an investigation into Sorsby's habits, revealing he had placed no fewer than 10,000 bets.

The most troubling part of this investigation is the fact that Sorsby placed several of those bets on a team he was playing for at the time. Sports leagues of every kind have long stood against their athletes gambling for that very reason.

However, there are differences between Sorsby's case and those of past athletes who gambled on their own games.

For one, Sorsby was not playing during the games he placed the most wagers on for Indiana in 2022. Additionally, the ubiquity of sports gambling advertising across major networks has created an ethical grey area around it.

Sorsby won a preliminary injunction in a district court to play at Texas Tech in 2026, but he declared his intent to enter the supplemental draft not long after that ruling.

Why is Sorsby an intriguing quarterback prospect?

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) scores a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025. | Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby showcased his dual-threat capabilities on struggling teams during his stops at Indiana and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 286 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season as the Hoosiers' starter. Indiana parted ways with head coach Tom Allen for Curt Cignetti in the 2024 offseason, so Sorsby headed to Cincinnati.

In the 24 games he started at Cincinnati, the Bearcats posted a 12-12 overall record, but his production was steady. He combined for 5,613 passing yards, 45 touchdown passes, 1,027 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in those two seasons, earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2025.

Sorsby's constant production on lackluster rosters was a major draw for Texas Tech in the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle.

The Red Raiders had a roster that made the College Football Playoff a season ago, but the roster needed more out of its quarterback.