Brendan Sorsby's Agent Drops Bombshell Cincinnati Revelation After NFL Draft Decision

The fallout from the Brendan Sorsby gambling controversy has resulted in his being banned by the NCAA, reinstated by a judge, Texas Tech getting boycotted by some schools , facing a challenge from the Big 12, state AGs getting involved with threats , and his ultimately leaving school entirely for the NFL supplemental draft instead.

Sorsby admitted to having a gambling addiction and placing $90,000 worth of bets, including on his own team, but with all the pressure that landed on Texas Tech as a result, the quarterback’s agent believes that heat is being directed at the wrong school.

Look at Cincinnati, the QB's agent says

“If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati,” Ron Slavin said of Sorsby’s former school on 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas.

Why? “Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost,” Sorsby’s agent contends.

If true, that would run in line with reporting that the Cincinnati athletic department was aware of Sorsby gambling a year ago when he was with the program.

Report claims Cincinnati knew

USA Today Sports revealed earlier this year that the school was alerted the quarterback was placing bets based on information from a compliance app the Big 12 makes athletes download on their phones and notifies schools when athletes try to sign up to betting platforms or make wagers.

The quarterback played for Cincinnati last season before transferring to Texas Tech, which was on the receiving end of an avalanche of criticism after a Lubbock judge overturned the NCAA’s ban on Sorsby playing football after he violated the body’s gambling rules.

As a result of that ruling, it looked like Sorsby was on course to suit up for Texas Tech this season, even if the universal reaction to that decision was outrage from conferences and schools alike.

But instead, the quarterback will try his luck in the NFL supplemental draft , facing a June 22 deadline to enter his name for the event, which would take place in late July.

For his part, Slavin spoke very highly of Texas Tech and in particular its head coach.

“The people at Tech have been great, very supportive,” Sorsby’s agent said.

“Joey McGuire, I think, is one of the best human beings on the planet. A lot of head coaches are transactional. He is not. They didn’t do anything wrong here.”

(The Fan)