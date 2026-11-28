Bryce Underwood and Ty Dieffenbach headline a crowded Week 13 injury report. Both quarterbacks carry rivalry-game stakes, and their status will shape Michigan's trip to Ohio State and UCLA's Big Ten title hopes against USC.

Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft confirmed Saturday morning that Underwood will be available despite a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Dieffenbach is a game-time decision after being carted off with a hip injury last week.

Bryce Underwood cleared for Ohio State

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Underwood went from named starter to question mark in a span of 48 hours. Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Monday that Underwood had won his job back, saying "Bryce is the guy, and Tommy (Carr is) No. 2." CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz then reported the lower-body injury, and Michigan listed Underwood as questionable on its Wednesday and Thursday Big Ten availability reports.

Things turned in Michigan's favor later in the week. Sources told Thamel that Underwood practiced Thursday and was in line to start barring a setback. Zenitz reported Saturday morning that the Belleville, Mich., product was trending toward playing, and Taft settled it before kickoff.

"I just confirmed with Michigan's medical staff that Bryce Underwood will be available today," Taft said.

Michigan (6-5) needed this news. Underwood regained the job before last week's 18-16 triple-overtime upset of previously unbeaten UCLA. If the hamstring flares up, Carr, a freshman, would take over inside Ohio Stadium. That's a tough spot for a backup, even against a 7-4 Ohio State team already facing questions about Ryan Day's job security. This will be Underwood's second career start against the Buckeyes after a 27-9 loss as a true freshman last season.

Will Ty Dieffenbach play against USC?

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Dieffenbach was hurt in the first overtime at Michigan. He was placed on a stretcher and carted off the field, which looked like a season-altering moment for UCLA. X-rays came back clean, though, and the news has improved all week.

"It's a little bit better than we thought," first-year coach Bob Chesney said Monday, before adding, "He's nowhere near in the clear."

California Post UCLA insider Ben Bolch said Friday he was "hearing encouraging things on Ty Dieffenbach," adding, "Sounds like he might really be a game-time decision if things keep trending this way." Thamel confirmed that game-time designation on "College GameDay" Saturday morning. He had previously reported the injury as minor and said Dieffenbach should be available for the College Football Playoff if the Bruins earn a bid.

That still leaves No. 9 UCLA with a dangerous decision against No. 15 USC. If Dieffenbach can't go, true freshman Madden Iamaleava would make his first career start with a Big Ten Championship Game berth on the line. Greg McElroy already picked USC to block the Bruins, and a freshman making his first start in the Crosstown Showdown would make that pick look even stronger.

Tennessee, Kentucky running backs in doubt

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The biggest late addition belongs to No. 5 Tennessee (9-2). Thamel reported that star running back DeSean Bishop and linebacker Arion Carter are game-time decisions at Vanderbilt. Both were hurt in last week's 27-13 win over LSU. "If Bishop can go for the Vols, he's unlikely to get a full workload," Thamel added of the Doak Walker Award finalist. Even a limited Bishop is worth having, since Tennessee is one win from a playoff berth and a home game in the first round could be within reach.

Kentucky won't be as lucky against No. 19 Louisville. Thamel reported that tailback CJ Baxter will miss the Governor's Cup with an ankle injury, which takes away Kentucky's leading rusher. Baxter has 610 rushing yards, 5.4 yards per carry and nine touchdowns this season.

Oregon's backfield is also shuffling before Washington's visit. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. is doubtful, while Jordon Davison is probable after missing the last three games with a leg injury.

Which other injuries matter Saturday?

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Ohio State's secondary is uncertain on the other side of The Game. "Ohio State starting defensive backs Jermaine Mathews Jr. and Jay Timmons will dress and warm-up for the Buckeyes today," Thamel reported, and both are game-time decisions. The Buckeyes are also still without quarterback Julian Sayin, who hasn't played since injuring his throwing arm against Indiana on Oct. 17, so freshman Luke Fahey is expected to start again. Michigan downgraded linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and wide receiver Jaylen Pile to doubtful on Friday night's report.

Notre Dame will play at Syracuse without safety Luke Talich, who is out for the season with a right Achilles injury. Receiver Jaden Greathouse and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa are also out.

In the Iron Bowl, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown was upgraded from questionable to probable on Friday. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell isn't on the availability report after sitting out last week's 47-0 win over Chattanooga. In the Palmetto Bowl, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers will play at Clemson, though his ankle will be tested in his second game back. In the ACC, Duke is without quarterback Terry Walker III at No. 8 Wake Forest, and Miami receiver Malachi Toney is doubtful against Boston College.

Michigan at Ohio State and Louisville at Kentucky kick off at noon ET. USC at UCLA follows at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and Tennessee at Vanderbilt is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.