Caitlin Clark Booed by Iowa Fans During College GameDay

Caitlin Clark returned to Iowa City as a hometown hero on Saturday morning, only to hear something she never experiences in Hawkeye country: a chorus of boos.

Clark, the WNBA star and Iowa women’s basketball legend, served as the celebrity guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay , broadcast live from the Pentacrest ahead of No. 14 Iowa’s showdown with No. 6 Ohio State.

Naturally, the crowd greeted her with the expected cheers and black-and-gold energy. That warmth lasted until the predictions segment.

The Pick That Triggered the Boos

Facing a decision between West Virginia and Iowa State as one of the college football games she was supposed to pick, Clark sided with the Cyclones. That was when the Iowa fans in attendance made their feelings known.

Never thought I'd hear Caitlin Clark get booed at Iowa 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Eg056nyD9S — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 3, 2026

The in-state rivalry runs deep, and even a beloved former Hawkeye is not immune to Cyclone disdain. Video of the moment quickly spread, capturing the playful but unmistakable boos directed at one of the state’s biggest sports icons. Clark, for her part, took it in stride with a smile.

Loyalty Where It Counts

Clark did not abandon her alma mater completely, however.

She correctly – in the eyes of the home crowd – picked Iowa to upset Ohio State, a choice that restored some goodwill ahead of Saturday’s big game.

Her other selections included BYU, Miami, Florida, and Mississippi State, but none generated the same visceral reaction as the Iowa State call.

The Rivalry Never Sleeps

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The moment was pure Iowa sports theater. Fans who once packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena to watch Clark drop 30-point masterpieces still draw a hard line when it comes to the Cyclones.

Clark’s appearance coincided with College GameDay’s first visit to Iowa City in two decades, and the lighthearted controversy only added to the energy surrounding a massive Big Ten matchup.

In the end, the boos were less about real disrespect and more about the enduring intensity of the Iowa-Iowa State rivalry. Even legends have to choose sides carefully on College GameDay.

Iowa Hosts Ohio State in B1G Clash

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Saturday’s trip to Iowa City comes on the cusp of a major Big Ten matchup as Iowa looks to stay undefeated after a rousing win last weekend on the road.

Reese Vander Zee caught a game-winning touchdown in the corner of the end zone to cap off a 91-yard drive as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan at the Big House, and now they get the conference’s other big blue blood to make it two straight.

Ohio State already has a loss on the books after dropping a one-point decision at Texas a couple weeks ago, losing its No. 1 ranking in the process, and this matchup is one of several on the road against ranked teams that will help or hurt its playoff chances.