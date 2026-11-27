Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd took aim at Boise State's College Football Playoff résumé this week and ended up taking heat from college football fans for dismissing Texas State, a Pac-12 team that nearly knocked off the Broncos.

While arguing against the Group of Six's automatic playoff bid on The Herd on Wednesday, Cowherd said, "I looked at Boise State's schedule this morning. They have a win over something called Texas State. I don't even know what that is."

What did Colin Cowherd say?

Colin Cowherd: "I looked at Boise State's schedule this morning. They have a win over something called Texas State. I don't even know what that is."



(h/t: @efrandsen) pic.twitter.com/i5sOZuxFDa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 26, 2026

Cowherd's larger target was the rule that gives a playoff spot to the highest-ranked Group of Six team. "I am not anti-Group of Six. I am anti-Group of Six when it's mandatory," he said.

Boise State is in line for that bid, and Cowherd didn't like its résumé. "If Boise State was 11-0 today, with nine blowout wins, and they were ranked 13, I'm good with them. But they're unranked, 9-2, just lost at home to San Diego State," he said.

The Broncos dropped out of Tuesday's playoff rankings after a 22-20 home loss to the Aztecs that ended on a field goal as time expired. After the game, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said the blame "deserves to go to one person and one person alone."

The Texas State clip spread quickly, and one fan replied that "Cowherd just dunked on himself."

Others went after Cowherd's credibility rather than Boise State's schedule. One reply to the clip said, "That's much more of an indictment of Cowherd than Boise State," and another fan wrote that the moment "has 'I think Wake Forest is a national park' energy." The Sidelines – Texas State account didn't hold back either, posting, "Anyone who watches that guy is a casual sports fan, at most."

Texas State's case for respect

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The Bobcats are 7-4 in their first Pac-12 season under fourth-year coach GJ Kinne, and they tied San Diego State for second place at 5-2. A 31-29 loss at San Diego State on Oct. 3 gave the Aztecs the tiebreaker and the spot in the title game.

Texas State's other league loss came in Boise on Halloween night. The Bobcats rattled off 36 straight points to turn a 28-3 halftime deficit into a 39-28 lead, and quarterback Brad Jackson threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Boise State needed backup Max Cutforth's three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to escape with a 46-45 win.

That's two conference losses by a combined three points. Cowherd has a fair argument that a 9-2 team without a marquee win shouldn't be handed a playoff spot. But the Texas State win is one of the better results on Boise State's résumé, and the Bobcats have won four of their last five games.

What's next for Boise State?

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Boise State plays a flex game at Colorado State on Saturday before hosting San Diego State again in the conference title game. Winning both would likely keep the Broncos at the front of the Group of Six race, though 10-1 Liberty is also playing for a conference title.

Texas State gets its own rematch at Utah State, which lost 20-17 in San Marcos on Oct. 24. Boise State and San Diego State kick off the Pac-12 Championship Game at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 4, on CBS.