Boise State's hold on the Group of Six's College Football Playoff bid slipped Saturday night when 20.5-point underdog San Diego State won 22-20 on Cooper DiLeva's 42-yard field goal as time expired on the blue turf.

The No. 17 Broncos entered as the only Group of Six team in the committee's rankings, and the loss, their first since Week 1, sets up a Pac-12 Championship Game rematch with the Aztecs at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 4.

How Boise State still gets in

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Boise State led 20-13 after Canaan Moore's 26-yard field goal with 3:53 left. Stone Saunders then hit Jaylon Hawkins for a 39-yard touchdown on third-and-7, and the Broncos stopped the two-point try and recovered the onside kick.

With 1:31 left, Boise went for it on fourth-and-3 at the San Diego State 45 instead of punting. Gavriel Lightfoot and Djibril Rahman dropped Maddux Madsen for a 1-yard loss. Saunders then found Jackson Ford for 24 yards on third-and-3 to set up DiLeva, who'd missed from 49 yards in the first quarter.

The Broncos lost this game on turnovers. Madsen threw for 311 yards, but he lost a fumble at the goal line and threw two first-half interceptions after entering with one all season. Boise ran for 101 yards on 30 carries, and the Aztecs piled up 179 on the ground. Game On Paper's postgame model gave San Diego State an 89% deserved win probability.

Coach Spencer Danielson warned early in the week that the Aztecs would show up. "We know they're going to be well-coached. We know they're going to be motivated," he said. San Diego State proved him right after fighting through a mumps outbreak and a quarterback injury.

The loss doesn't knock Boise out. The 12-team bracket takes the five highest-ranked conference champions, so a Pac-12 title would make the Broncos an 11-2 champion whose other loss came at Oregon. If they lose the rematch, Boise is done.

Liberty may lead the Group of Six chase

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If Boise slips again, Liberty is first in line. The Flames are 10-1 after a 45-14 rout of Western Kentucky for their 10th straight win, and they meet Jacksonville State in the Conference USA title game on Dec. 4.

The record looks better than the résumé. Liberty's only loss was a 20-13 defeat at James Madison in its opener, and a week later it beat FCS Gardner-Webb by just 24-23. Coach Jamey Chadwell has backed a Group of Six-only playoff, saying "I'm for it," but a 12-1 Liberty shouldn't jump an 11-2 Pac-12 champion Boise.

Who else could steal the bid?

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UTSA is 9-2 after a 19-17 win at UAB, and a late UAB false start helped the Roadrunners hold on. They still have to win the American title game on Dec. 5. Memphis, which was next in line a week ago, fell to 8-3 with a 38-34 loss at Navy.

New Mexico is 9-2 and leads the Mountain West at 6-1 after a 24-17 win at Wyoming, where Luke Moga won in his first career start. Still, a 21-17 home loss to UNLV hurts the Lobos' case.

Boise can make all of it irrelevant by beating San Diego State again in the Pac-12 Championship Game, which kicks off Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.