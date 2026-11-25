Liberty football landed on NCAA probation Tuesday after a Division I Committee on Infractions panel approved penalties for tampering with two Monmouth players, a ruling that arrives as the 10-1 Flames chase a Conference USA title.

The negotiated resolution found offensive coordinator Newland Isaac, passing game coordinator Tony Washington and director of player personnel Colton Korn contacted the two players and their representatives before either entered the transfer portal. Liberty will serve one year of probation and pay a $25,000 fine.

What did Liberty's coaches do wrong?

Tampering violations occurred in Liberty football program.https://t.co/0jfhlW3H9I — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) November 24, 2026

Monmouth alerted NCAA enforcement on Jan. 13, and Liberty's internal review produced phone records from Nov. 26, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026. Isaac sent 49 text messages to one Monmouth player. Washington exchanged 10 texts and a phone call with a representative for both players, then sent 13 texts and made five calls to one of them. Korn sent 17 texts to a second representative.

Isaac and Washington saw on social media that the players planned to transfer but never confirmed they'd entered the portal. All three said they didn't know contacting a player's representative broke the rules, a hard sell from a staff that added 28 transfers last offseason. Neither player transferred to Liberty.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney's tampering accusations against Ole Miss drew more noise, but Liberty's case shows how these investigations unfold: a rival school reports it, and phone records do the rest.

Liberty's full list of NCAA penalties

Liberty also faces three-week bans on football recruiting communication and unofficial visits during the 2026-27 academic year, plus a 3% cut in official visits and a 5% cut in recruiting person days.

Isaac and Korn received one-year show-cause orders, and Washington got two years. All three are barred from communicating with transfer prospects during the January 2027 transfer window, a costly restriction for an offensive coordinator and a personnel director. Isaac and Korn also served one-game suspensions in the Sept. 5 opener at James Madison, while Washington sat out that loss and the Sept. 12 win over Gardner-Webb.

Why did Jamey Chadwell get minimal penalties?

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Head coach Jamey Chadwell is automatically responsible under NCAA rules, but the parties agreed he didn't know about or condone the contacts, partly because significant health issues limited his ability to monitor his staff. He had surgery after last season for a serious but treatable medical condition. Chadwell served a one-week recruiting communication ban Sept. 3-10 instead of a show-cause order.

"We acknowledge the violations and take responsibility for them," Chadwell said in August when Liberty disclosed the case. "We are committed to doing things the right way."

Liberty has won 10 straight since that opener, including a 45-14 rout of Western Kentucky on Saturday. The Flames visit Missouri State on Nov. 28 before the Conference USA championship game Dec. 4.