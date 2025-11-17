College Football HQ

Texas bowl projections: Longhorns predicted to play college football powerhouse

Texas faces long odds to make the playoff, but the latest college football bowl projections predict an interesting matchup for the Longhorns.

Jonathan Adams

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The college football bowl projections are a bit more complicated for Texas following the team's blowout loss to Georgia. Unless a Christmas miracle comes early, the Longhorns are likely outside of the College Football Playoff picture, even if Texas closes out the season with an upset over Texas A&M.

Texas is still one of the most appealing teams for bowl games, and the Longhorns will have no shortage of interest. ESPN's Mark Schlabach's bowl projections features a showdown between two previous College Football Playoff contenders.

Texas is projected face Miami in the Gator Bowl featuring a potential matchup of two teams who were in the mix to make the playoff bracket. Both squads now face long odds to make the College Football Playoff.

Here's what you need to know on the latest college football bowl projections for Texas.

Texas vs. Miami would featuring an entertaining QB matchup between Arch Manning and Carson Beck

There is still plenty of time for things to change when it comes to the bowl picture, but Miami-Texas would be one of the more intriguing potential games. Arch Manning and Carson Beck have both had inconsistent seasons.

Beck's nine interceptions this season have proven costly and played a role in the Hurricanes being unlikely candidates to make the postseason. Manning has recovered from a slow start, but did not get much help from the Longhorns receivers in Athens amid several key dropped passes.

College football bowl projections have Texas vs. Illinois as a possibility

There is far from a consensus on who Texas is predicted to play in a bowl game. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura's projections have Texas taking on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl at the Buccaneers' stadium in Tampa.

The Athletic's Scott Dochterman also projects Texas will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but against another Big Ten opponent. Texas faces Iowa in The Athletic's bowl projections.

While all of the different scenarios are intriguing, it would still be a disappointment for a Texas team that had national championship aspirations heading into the season.

Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

