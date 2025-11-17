Texas bowl projections: Longhorns predicted to play college football powerhouse
The college football bowl projections are a bit more complicated for Texas following the team's blowout loss to Georgia. Unless a Christmas miracle comes early, the Longhorns are likely outside of the College Football Playoff picture, even if Texas closes out the season with an upset over Texas A&M.
Texas is still one of the most appealing teams for bowl games, and the Longhorns will have no shortage of interest. ESPN's Mark Schlabach's bowl projections features a showdown between two previous College Football Playoff contenders.
Texas is projected face Miami in the Gator Bowl featuring a potential matchup of two teams who were in the mix to make the playoff bracket. Both squads now face long odds to make the College Football Playoff.
Here's what you need to know on the latest college football bowl projections for Texas.
Texas vs. Miami would featuring an entertaining QB matchup between Arch Manning and Carson Beck
There is still plenty of time for things to change when it comes to the bowl picture, but Miami-Texas would be one of the more intriguing potential games. Arch Manning and Carson Beck have both had inconsistent seasons.
Beck's nine interceptions this season have proven costly and played a role in the Hurricanes being unlikely candidates to make the postseason. Manning has recovered from a slow start, but did not get much help from the Longhorns receivers in Athens amid several key dropped passes.
College football bowl projections have Texas vs. Illinois as a possibility
There is far from a consensus on who Texas is predicted to play in a bowl game. ESPN's Kyle Bonagura's projections have Texas taking on Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl at the Buccaneers' stadium in Tampa.
The Athletic's Scott Dochterman also projects Texas will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but against another Big Ten opponent. Texas faces Iowa in The Athletic's bowl projections.
While all of the different scenarios are intriguing, it would still be a disappointment for a Texas team that had national championship aspirations heading into the season.