College Football Experts Name the 'Most Overrated' Team in the SEC Entering 2026

College football preseason hype rarely survives first contact with a real schedule. Every summer, a handful of teams ride good vibes and a strong finish into the AP Top 25 before anyone plays a snap.

Yet every summer, national analysts pick those teams apart before kickoff even arrives. This year, one SEC program drew more of that skepticism than any other heading into the 2026 season.

Texas A&M is the target, and the reasoning behind it is not hard to follow once the full picture comes into view.

Why some CFB experts are down on Texas A&M

CBS Sports polled several of its college football writers on overrated and underrated teams across the SEC ahead of 2026, and Texas A&M, No. 8 in the AP preseason poll, drew the most votes for overrated. John Talty led the explanation, along with Tom Fornelli, Chip Patterson, Brandon Marcello, Richard Johnson and Brad Crawford.

The Aggies opened 2025 by winning their first 10 games before losing at home to rival Texas and then to Miami in their playoff opener. Elko had to replace both coordinators this offseason, promoting Holmon Wiggins to offensive coordinator and elevating Lyle Hemphill to run the defense, while also replacing a program-record 10 NFL Draft picks from last year's roster.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The panel pointed to the schedule as a factor as well. Texas A&M hosts No. 5 Texas at Kyle Field this year, but its three other highest-ranked opponents, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 11 LSU and No. 13 Alabama, all come on the road.

Talty and the panel see plenty of talent on this roster. They also see a team that sits a step below the SEC's most established programs and remains largely unproven against the level of competition it will face this fall.

Marcel Reed and the Aggies' path back to the playoff

Quarterback Marcel Reed returns for his redshirt junior season after throwing for 3,169 yards and accounting for 31 total touchdowns in 2025. Reed has already identified the fix he wants to make after a rough close to last season.

"I think, all that being said, I need to eliminate the turnovers for sure," Reed said at SEC Media Days. "So, just that."

Reed also laid out specific statistical goals for the year ahead. "I want to go up in passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns, definitely yards and completion percentage as well," Reed said.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed working Hail Mary jump ball’s to Terry Bussey: pic.twitter.com/u7zBuVlxQP — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) August 25, 2026

Elko has said his goal this season is to shift how the sport views his program. Texas A&M returns 65 percent of its 2025 roster and adds 17 transfer portal players, including edge rusher Anto Saka from Northwestern, cornerback Rickey Gibson from Tennessee and wide receiver Isaiah Horton from Alabama.

The Aggies will need those additions to hold up against a schedule that also sends them on the road to Texas, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina and Oklahoma. The Aggies' season outcome will likely be decided away from College Station.