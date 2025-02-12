Alabama AD suggests forfeits for field, court storming
As college football and basketball look to stop fans from storming the field and court after big wins, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has proposed a radical solution.
Storm the field? You forfeit the game.
“I think from a safety standpoint, keeping people off the fields and courts is a good thing for everybody involved,” Byrne said to ESPN.
“If we said that the home team, if they storm the field or the court, they’re going to lose the game right then and there, that will stop it.”
Conferences like the SEC have a policy in place to fine football and basketball programs whose fans rush the playing area after a big upset victory.
But even having schools pay a heavy cost has not prevented jubilant supporters from jumping the barricades and ripping down the occasional goal post.
Vanderbilt was fined in both football and basketball, in the latter case most recently after the Commodores upset Kentucky, and in the fall when they knocked off No. 1 Alabama in football.
This isn’t the first time that Byrne has floated the idea of teams losing games to stop fans storming fields and courts.
He shared that idea last basketball season after Duke player Kyle Filipowski appeared to be injured when Wake Forest fans poured out of the stands and onto the court.
Such a punitive solution isn’t exactly a consensus around athletic programs or among fans, a fact that Byrne acknowledges, and he’s open to any other ideas to keep fans in their seats.
“I’m not overly optimistic and understand it’s not a popular opinion in a lot of people’s view,” he said. “I’ll get criticized for it, and that’s okay.”
Byrne added: “I do believe in it. If somebody can come up with something that’s a better idea that does not include that, I’m all for it.”
“I’m not saying that’s the only possible way,” Byrne said. “I’m convinced, in my own simple mind, that that would be something that would stop it.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams