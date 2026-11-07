College Football’s Most Expensive Ticket of the 2026 Season Revealed

Miami vs. Notre Dame is college football’s most expensive ticket of the 2026 season, with Saturday’s top-five showdown in South Bend costing more just to get through the gates than any other game this fall.

The get-in price on TickPick sat at $744 Friday afternoon, which sports business writer Joe Pompliano called “the most expensive college football ticket of the season.” TickPick’s $753 average purchase price for the game is also a Notre Dame Stadium record.

Miami vs. Notre Dame ticket prices

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs with the football against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The $753 average tops the 2023 Ohio State game ($729) and the 2019 Georgia game ($697) for the highest in Notre Dame Stadium history, according to TickPick. The cheapest seat was already going for $725 on TicketData.com earlier this week, and lower-level sideline listings on TickPick’s seat map ran from roughly $2,400 to nearly $5,000 on Friday.

The stakes explain the price. Miami is 8-0 and No. 1 in the AP poll, while Notre Dame is 7-1 and No. 4. The Irish landed No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and committee chair Hunter Yurachek said Notre Dame doesn’t “have that signature win right now.” Miami beat Notre Dame 27-24 in last season’s opener in Miami Gardens.

Where does Texas vs. Texas A&M rank?

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) reacts after a run during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas vs. Texas A&M on Black Friday leads TickPick’s 2026 list in average purchase price at $826, ahead of Ohio State vs. Texas ($765) and Miami vs. Notre Dame ($753). But the cheapest listing on TickPick’s Texas A&M page starts at $354, less than half of Saturday’s get-in price in South Bend.

The rivalry’s 2024 meeting at Kyle Field set the regular-season record across college football and the NFL at a $1,079 average, according to TickPick. This year’s Aggies haven’t kept that demand climbing. Texas A&M opened 2-0 under coach Mike Elko, then lost four of its next six games to Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Alabama to fall to 4-4 and 1-4 in SEC play.

After the 27-6 loss at Missouri, Elko separated the program’s online critics from its supporters. “Our fan base, stay with us,” Elko said.

TickPick’s priciest 2026 games list

Fans cheer during the second half between the Mississippi Rebels and the Texas Longhorns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas owns four of the 10 most expensive games by average purchase price. Along with the trip to College Station and the Ohio State game in Austin, the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma ranks sixth at $560, and the Longhorns’ Sept. 26 game at Tennessee checks in ninth at $520. Texas also led TickPick’s preseason estimate of the priciest game days in the sport at $388.

LSU vs. Ole Miss ($635), Notre Dame vs. BYU ($569), Michigan vs. Ohio State ($557), Ohio State vs. Indiana ($542) and the Dec. 5 SEC Championship Game ($517) complete the top 10. Averages for games that haven’t been played will keep shifting until kickoff.

Texas brings playoff stakes to Kyle Field as a 6-2 team ranked No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, while Texas A&M needs two wins in its final four games to reach bowl eligibility.

Miami vs. Notre Dame kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and Texas vs. Texas A&M follows Friday, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.