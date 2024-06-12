College football player MJ Daniels killed in shooting
The college football community is in mourning after Southern Miss defensive back Marcus "MJ" Daniels was killed in a shooting that took place in Hattiesburg on Tuesday night, a coroner said.
Daniels was 21 years old.
"The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels, whose life was lost Tuesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus," the school said in a statement.
"We send our condolences to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."
Southern Miss football coach Will Hall and other officials from the university were present alongside police and emergency personnel at the scene of the shooting, WDAM reported.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of MJ Daniels," Hall said on X. "His smile was infectious and lit up the room. Please keep MJ's loved ones and our Southern Miss family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
He was a starting cornerback for Southern Miss last season after transferring to the school from Ole Miss. Daniels recorded 29 tackles, intercepted three passes, and forced two fumbles.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound player was set to move to the safety position for the 2024 football season and was expected to be a starter once again.
