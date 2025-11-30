College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Texas, Ole Miss pose CFP questions
There are several quality programs who are going to get left out of the College Football Playoff rankings for the top 12 teams. Rivalry weekend brought plenty of highs and lows, shifting the upcoming CFP rankings.
The next edition of College Football Playoff rankings will get released on Tuesday before the final bracket is announced on Sunday, Dec. 7. Prior to the final rankings, the conference championships will be played, further complicating the eventual bracket.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is already campaigning for the Longhorns to secure one of the final at-large spots in the College Football Playoff after becoming the first team to defeat Texas A&M this season. Our projections still have Texas missing the bracket with so many quality two-loss teams currently ranked above the Longhorns.
Here's a look at our College Football Playoff rankings projections for the top 12 teams to make the bracket heading into the conference title games.
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
It has not exactly been a gauntlet of a schedule for Ohio State, but the Buckeyes passed a major test by boat racing Michigan. Ohio State will once again be tested against an undefeated Indiana at Indianapolis with the Big Ten title belt on the line.
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana has dominated Purdue under head coach Curt Cignetti. Now, the Hoosiers will look to pull off an upset against Ohio State. Indiana is sitting in a good spot to have a first-round bye, even with a loss in the Big Ten Championship.
No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs
It was not the prettiest game but Georgia survived against a punchy Georgia Tech squad in Downtown Atlanta. Now, the Dawgs will have back-to-back games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a chance for revenge against Alabama.
No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech crushed opponents to finish the season. A win over BYU in the Big 12 Championship gives the Red Raiders a chance to have a first-round bye. Texas Tech should still be in the field, even with a loss in Arlington.
No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies
One of the biggest questions heading into the unveiling of the latest rankings on Tuesday is just how far Texas A&M will fall. After a strong start to the season, Texas A&M has now looked vulnerable in two of their last three games.
The Aggies could still be ranked above Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders would likely surge above Texas A&M if the team can secure a Big 12 title. Texas A&M's loss to Texas cost the Aggies a trip to the SEC Championship.
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
Oregon had a dominant finish to the team's regular season with back-to-back wins over USC and Washington. The Ducks will likely host a first-round playoff game.
No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss has been the talk of the college football world for reasons other than games. At the time of this story, things appear to be trending towards Lane Kiffin becoming the next LSU head coach and for one of the Ole Miss assistants to get the headset for the College Football Playoff.
The Kiffin saga appears to change by the minute, but it does not appear that the committee will penalize the Rebels if the squad no longer has their head coach.
No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma survived a scare against LSU. The Sooners appear headed to the College Football Playoff, but it remains to be seen if Oklahoma will host a home playoff game.
No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama was ranked below Notre Dame in the previous rankings. It will be interesting to see how the committee handles Bama if the Crimson Tide lose in the SEC Championship.
Alabama would then have their third loss of the season, but a victory could have the Crimson Tide surging towards a potential first-round bye.
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
This could be the week where Miami finally passes Notre Dame thanks to their head-to-head win. So far, the committee has not valued it enough to drop the Irish behind the Canes.
Miami is coming off a convincing win over a ranked Pitt squad. Neither team has any regular-season games remaining, so we should have our answer on whether Miami will pass Notre Dame for good come Tuesday.
The committee could avoid the debate all together by ranking BYU above both teams, but it appears the Cougars need a win in the Big 12 Championship to make the postseason.
No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia will not technically be ranked this high, but the four highest ranked conference champs along with the top Group of Six team (if not one of the top-four conference champs) will get automatic berths. Duke could throw the whole bracket into chaos by winning the ACC title, leaving the door open for two Group of Six champs to make the field.
For now, let's say Virginia wins the ACC Championship and makes the decision easier for the committee. Virginia would then snag one of the final spots in the bracket.
No. 12 North Texas Mean Green
Tulane will likely be ranked higher than North Texas in the upcoming rankings. Yet, North Texas is a 3-point favorite versus Tulane in the AAC title matchup, per Action Network.
Tulane appears to be on the verge of losing head coach Jon Sumrall. This should be a close game, but North Texas has been the more consistent team this season.