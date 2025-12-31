All-conference D2 transfer sets visits to multiple College Football Playoff teams

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the 12-team field featured two programs out of the Group of Six.

Despite being eliminated in the opening round, the James Madison Dukes and Tulane Green Wave put together seasons worthy of being remembered. However, less than two weeks after ending their run, both programs are dealing with the turmoil of coaching changes and the NCAA transfer portal.

The Dukes have seen their entire starting offense move on via transfer or graduation, along with multiple key defensive players hitting the portal. Former head coach Bob Chesney departed from James Madison for UCLA, sparking the exodus.

The situation isn't much different for Tulane. The Green Wave is going through a fair amount of roster turnover, with Jon Sumrall making the move to Gainesville to lead the Florida Gators.

With new coaching staffs and plenty of roster spots to fill, the two schools are exploring their options, including a legitimate interest in an under-the-radar defender from the D2 level.

West Florida's Kevin Roberts (5) tries to block Shorter's kicker McClain Fineran's extra point kick during the first half | John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this month, sophomore Kevin Roberts announced his plans to transfer after two seasons in D2 at West Florida.

According to 247Sports' Cody Nagel, Roberts has set three visits to P4 schools. He's expected to take trips to James Madison (January 3), Wake Forest (January 4), and Tulane (January 6) within the first four days of the transfer portal officially opening.

Roberts appeared in all 12 games for the Argonauts this fall, totaling 45 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups, and 7 quarterback hurries. He recorded at least 1 tackle for loss in 11 different games, including a season-high 7 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a 25-17 victory against North Greenville on September 20.

The Florida native was recognized for his performance with a selection to the All-Gulf South Conference first team. Roberts led West Florida in sacks and forced fumbles, while finishing second in tackles for loss.

Roberts wasn't ranked when he signed with UWF out of Apopka High School in 2024. During his first season with the program, he saw action in 5 games, recording 14 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

