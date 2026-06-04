College Football Rankings Place 1,200-Yard WR at No. 1 Among Non-QB Playmakers

Malachi Toney just turned 19. He also just landed on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27, became the first Miami Hurricane to do so, and is now among the best non-quarterback playmakers in college football heading into 2026.

Not bad for a kid who reclassified from the 2026 recruiting class to enroll early and begin his freshman year as a 17-year-old.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg published a ranking of the top 15 non-QB playmakers for the upcoming season, and Toney headlined the list.

The rising sophomore receiver out of Liberty City, Fla., posted 109 catches for 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, leading the nation in receptions and finishing fifth nationally in receiving yards.

Toney's case as the top receiver not named Jeremiah Smith

What Toney accomplished last season as a true freshman is genuinely staggering. He set a Miami single-season record for receptions, set another for receiving yards and earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors. He also picked up Football Writers Association of America Offensive Freshman of the Year recognition.

Down the stretch, Toney was nearly untouchable. He had five or more catches in all but two games, scored a touchdown in six of the final seven regular-season contests and caught 10 passes for 122 yards and a score against Indiana in the national title game.

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) figures to be one of the most dominant wideouts in college football in 2026 after an incredible freshman season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami coach Mario Cristobal told ESPN he sees Toney coming back even better in 2026.

"I see him bigger, faster, stronger and more motivated than ever before," Cristobal said. "I see him growing in a leadership role."

Why 2026 could be even bigger for Toney

The conversation surrounding Toney in the offseason has moved well past freshman accolades and into Heisman territory. Former Alabama running back and FOX Sports analyst Mark Ingram named Toney his way-too-early Heisman pick on The Triple Option Podcast this past winter, calling him "a jack-of-all-trades, a real-deal baller."

The key variable is the quarterback situation. Toney, who ranks No. 2 in my top returning college football wide receivers, will now operate alongside Duke transfer Darian Mensah, who threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns last season alone.

Mensah figures to open up more downfield opportunities for Toney, who did not record a 20-yard reception in seven of Miami's games last season. That number is one of the few areas with room to grow.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are hoping to get back into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game after falling to Indiana last season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cristobal addressed Toney's ceiling directly. "We always like to think that the sky's the limit for our players, being limitless, and Malachi is a guy that when you say those things, he takes it to heart," Cristobal told ESPN.

"He really tries to make that a reality on a daily basis. He's driven to continue to elevate the profile of this ball team."

Miami opens the 2026 season at Stanford on Friday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.