College football recruiting: 5-star OT David Sanders sets commitment date
Five-star 2025 offensive tackle prospect David Sanders, Jr. remains one of the most high-profile recruits left on the board in this class, and now he's set a date for when he will commit.
Sanders will make his decision official on Aug. 17, according to On3 Sports.
The 6-foot-5, 276-pound prospect is a consensus five-star player in the 2025 football recruiting class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
Sanders rates as the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle and the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, according to that average, which calls him the top player in North Carolina, too.
Finalists include Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Nebraska.
As it stands now, Tennessee is the favorite, which has a 28.8 percent chance to earn Sanders' commitment, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
Georgia places second on that list at 18.3 percent, followed by Ohio State at 13.3 percent, and Clemson at 10.1 percent.
247Sports Crystal Ball registers one prediction for Sanders, with Clemson in the lead.
Rivals projects Sanders will pledge to Georgia with 100 percent likelihood.
"He has a signature snatch move where he quickly locates the shoulder pads of opposing defensive linemen and gets them on the ground, putting them in a near-impossible situation to start the rep," Dawgs Daily says in their assessment of Sanders.
"Sanders can kick-slide out and get depth on high-caliber pass-rushers, keeping his quarterback clean without needing extra help... He gains momentum with each passing step when he engages with a defender, and that should continue with a steady weight-gain progression."
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams