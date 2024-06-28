College football's top uncommitted recruits in 2025
It's that time of year when Talkin' Season begins, the preseason magazines hit the shelves, and the top college football recruits are taking in their official visits and nearing commitment decisions.
A little over half of the most highly-ranked 2025 recruits have made their decisions known, including 15 five-star players on the national prospect big board.
So there's still plenty of action to come in the 2025 cycle as blue-chip prospects have big decisions to make before what should be a flurry of pledges made over the next few months.
Atop that big board is consensus No. 1 overall prospect and top-ranked quarterback Bryce Underwood, who remains committed to LSU.
No. 2 quarterback Julian Lewis is still sticking with USC but taking in other visits, while elsewhere in the top-five among signal callers, Tavien St. Clair is pledged to Ohio State, George MacIntyre to Tennessee, and Matt Zollers is committed to Missouri.
Let's take a turn around the country, and see where the major recruiting services project some of the biggest uncommitted players could end up in 2025.
College Football's Top 2025 Uncommitted Recruits
David Sanders, Jr. The No. 1 ranked offensive tackle and No. 2 overall prospect is trending towards Tennessee at 28.8 percent, according to On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. 247Sports Crystal Ball favors Clemson with one prediction.
Kaliq Lockett. The No. 3 wide receiver and No. 18 overall recruit is projected to sign with Texas with 76.7 percent likelihood, according to latest RPM expectations.
Dakorien Moore. The top-ranked wide receiver and No. 3 overall player is a favorite to pick Texas, with 89.4 percent likelihood on the On3 RPM, Rivals, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball.
Justus Terry. A five-star defensive lineman who de-committed from USC is trending towards Georgia, with huge 96.8 percent odds on the RPM, at Rivals, and with two picks at 247Sports.
Elijah Griffin. The No. 4 recruit and No. 1 defensive lineman looks like an eventual Georgia pledge as the major recruiting services call the Bulldogs the big favorite to sign the Savannah (Ga.) product.
Trey McNutt. Ranked as the No. 2 safety and No. 22 overall player in the nation, the Cleveland-area product is trending towards Oregon with 68.8 percent likelihood at On3, but Rivals favors Ohio State.
DJ Pickett. There are no Crystal Ball projections for the No. 2 cornerback and No. 6 overall prospect, but the RPM favors LSU with 27.9 percent odds, followed by Miami (14.6%) and Georgia (10.6%).
Ty Haywood. Ranked as the No. 2 offensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit, Haywood is projected to pick Alabama, as the RPM favors the Tide at 77.2 percent, with Oklahoma at 18.9 percent.
Jonah Williams. Texas A&M and Oklahoma are in the mix for an athlete all over the big boards but coming out as the No. 12 overall prospect on average.
