College Football Sees Major Quarterback Developments Ahead of Week 7 Matchups

SEC quarterbacks are some of the most scrutinized players in college football, but that's particularly true for a trio of teams shuffling quarterbacks following injury issues. While each game could shift the QB battles, one team made a clear move midweek to clarify the situation while another is going down to pregame warmups before making a decision.

Tennessee QB Decision

Tennessee announced that George MacIntyre will be the starter under center in this week's battle with Alabama. Freshman Faizon Brandon started the Vols' first five games, but suffered an injury in their Week 4 loss to Texas. After Brandon played poorly early in the Vols' Week 5 game at Auburn, MacIntyre relieved him and played the entire Week 6 game against Arkansas. Brandon may be available against Alabama, but MacIntyre is QB1.

The two quarterbacks have posted relatively similar stat profiles. MacIntyre is completing more of his passes (65.3% to 60.4% from Brandon) and gaining more yards per passing attempt (8.1 to Brandon's 6.9). But Brandon's 7-1 touchdown/interception rate is superior to MacIntyre's 2-2 ratio. Brandon did add 130 rushing yards and three scores on the ground, but with his shoulder stiff iffy, MacIntyre will get the first-- if not the only-- chance against Alabama.

Florida QB Issues

Meanwhile, Florida is still monitoring its QB decision. Starter Aaron Philo was banged up in the Gators' Week 6 loss to South Carolina. Florida backup QB Trammell Jones threw eight passes in relief of Philo and it's going to be a game-time decision whether Philo is available Saturday against Texas.

The two Florida QBs battled in the offseason for the starting job and both have similar numbers. Jones has completed more of his passes (79.3% to 70.5% for Philo) and the two are nearly even in yards per pass attempt (Philo gets 9.0, while Jones averages 8.7). But Philo's 9-3 touchdown/interception rate is clearly superior to Jones's 2-2 ratio.

Two of Florida's top three receivers on the season, Vernel Brown III (17 catches for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Bailey Stockton (23 catches for 258 yards, 2 TDs), are also being listed as game-time decisions. Whichever Florida quarterback(s) play the offensive snaps, their task against Texas will be much cleaner if either or both receivers are able to play.

Vanderbilt QB Room Thinning

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt's QB situation gained some clarity in Week 6. Blaze Berlowitz opened the season as Vandy's starter, but has split time with star freshman Jared Curtis. Curtis himself missed Vandy's Week 5 game with Georgia, but saw most snaps in Week 6, when Berlowitz broke his collarbone. It's pretty clearly Curtis's team for the near future, as Berlowitz is expected to miss about a month. Whit Muschamp is now apparently promoted to the backup role for the Commodores.