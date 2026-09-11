College Football Transfer Portal Star Worth Over $6 Million Earns Major Recognition

Arguably the transfer portal's biggest star in the offseason is earning his stripes two weeks into the 2026 season. With a drama-filled transfer and a reported $6.5 million NIL valuation per On3's industry estimate, the highest-priced transfer in college football had big shoes to fill and he's earning notoriety for filling them.

The Golden Portal Star

Miami's Darian Mensah is the golden-armed passer who is tearing up college football in 2026. On3's Pete Nakos, even ahead of Mensah's Week 2 performance, included him atop a list of transfer portal impacted players. If Nakos had Mensah there for Week 1, his Week 2 performance certainly didn't do anything to harm the Miami passer's reputation.

Mensah's Strong Start

In Miami's 77-7 win over Florida A&M on Thursday, Mensah was 14 for 15 passing for 252 yards and three scores. Due to the overwhelming nature of the victory, Mensah didn't play in the second half... but for the second straight week, his performance was so near perfection that Heisman Trophy candidact becomes an almost forgone conclusion.

Mensah was 27 for 30 for 401 yards and five scores in a Week 1 win over Stanford. That means that after two weeks and 45 passes, Mensah has connected on 41 passes. With 653 yards and eight passing touchdowns, Mensah is well on his way to best last season's 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns. He has seemingly lived up to the off-season chaos that surrounded his transfer.

Mensah had, of course, been in the portal before. As a lightly-regarded freshman who snuck into the starting job at Tulane in 2024, he had moved up to Duke in 2025 with a minimum of fuss and resentment. After all, his coach at Tulane, Jon Sumrall, also moved up to Florida in 2026 himself.

The Offseason Chaos Around Mensah

But at the 11th hour of the period to enter the transfer portal after 2025, Mensah suddenly popped into the portal and very quickly had an understanding with Miami that reportedly involved a handsome payday and set Duke into action. Duke alleged that Mensah had signed a two-year $8 million NIL deal with them and filed suit to block his transfer.

Eventually, Duke and Mensah came to a settlement that allowed him to move on to the Hurricanes. But in a crowded transfer portal (QBs like Sam Leavitt and Brendan Sorsby were some of the other headliners), some may have wondered if Mensah's production would eclipse the haggling over his college decision. However, two weeks into the 2026 season, for Nakos and others, the verdict is a clear "yes."